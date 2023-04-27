Baseball: Here's the GHSA state playoff Sweet 16 schedule for Forsyth County teams

There are four GHSA state baseball tournament second-round series involving Forsyth County teams scheduled for April 28-May 1.
Here's a look at when and where each of the matchups will take place.
Class 7A
No. 3 seed Dacula (21-9) at No. 1 seed Denmark (27-5), DH 4 p.m. April 28; if game 1 p.m. April 29
No. 2 seed Forsyth Central (19-10) at No. 1 seed North Gwinnett (27-5), DH 4 p.m. April 28; if game 1 p.m. April 29
Class 6A
No. 3 seed Etowah (19-13) at No. 1 seed North Forsyth (22-10), DH 2 p.m. April 29; if game 6 p.m. May 1
Class 4A
No. 3 seed East Forsyth (20-11) at No. 1 seed Holy Innocents' (28-2), DH 1 p.m. April 29; if game 5 p.m. May 1
Editor's note: This article will be updated if any game information changes, including start time, date or location.