Baseball: Hitters Park 15U team wins PG Southeast Select tournament

A local travel baseball team based out of Hitters Park capped a storybook summer with a walk-off win in the Perfect Game Southeast Select tournament July 31 in Cobb County.
Playing together for the final time as a group, the 15U team entered the tourney on a hot streak, having won six games in a row.
Fresh off a tournament title, Hitters Park picked right up where it left off in the PG Southeast Select at the East Cobb Baseball Complex.
During a 5-0 run to the championship game, Hitters Park outscored its opponents by a combined margin of 41-8. However, the team met its match in the finals.
Facing PG’s No. 31 ranked travel team in the Southeast, 643 DP Tigers 15U Dearing, the local contingent earned a hard-fought, 2-1 victory.
Brycen Wagoner, a Forsyth Central junior, recorded the walk-off hit. East Forsyth junior Bradlee Hamby picked up the win, tossing a complete game with four hits and five strikeouts.
North Forsyth’s Colben Freeland earned tournament MVP honors. The junior shined at the dish (.600 batting average, 6 RBIs) and on the mound (10.2 IP, 1 ER, 9 Ks).
Overall, the tournament squad – led by Jacob Bollinger, Ben Cox and Dave Patterson – consisted of 14 players from Forsyth County.
Half of the group attends North Forsyth. They are Freeland, Colton Constable, Jordan Cox, Michael Iadevaia, Ozzie Patterson, Colter Vela and Ty Womack. Other than Freeland, the group consists exclusively of sophomores.
East Forsyth had five representatives, including Hamby. The others were Zach Aschoff (sophomore), Caden Bolinger (junior), Owen McGee (junior) and Kaleb Stewart (junior). Forsyth Central junior Denton Long joined Wagoner as Bulldogs on the team, while Denmark sophomore Cayden Kimball rounded out the team.