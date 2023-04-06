Baseball Roundup: Broncos, Danes collect wins; Raiders, Longhorns, War Eagles fall

On the heels of East Forsyth's 10-0 win in Monday's series opener, neither side put up any runs through the opening four frames of Wednesday's first contest.

Eventually, the Broncos broke through with a four-run fifth inning and a three-spot in the seventh.

Trey Farr earned the win behind his five scoreless frames.

Even though it didn't end up being a third successive shutout, East Forsyth rolled past East Hall in the second meeting of the day, as well.

Will Moffit had his way against East Hall. After having a stellar game in Monday's matchup, he came through clutch again, recording two hits in each of Wednesday's contests and driving in five total runs.

In the second inning, the Broncos were having a blast, as they posted six of their 12 runs with the help of Joseph Gurr, Bradlee Hamby and Moffit.

East Forsyth’s Parker Roberts got the win in the series finale, as he struck out five Vikings in just four innings. In relief, Matthew Lyons threw one inning.

Now 15-9 overall, the Broncos closed out region play with an 11-6 record. Following a trio of non-region contests next week, East Forsyth will compete in the region tournament for a spot in the Class 4A state playoffs.

Denmark 9, Pace Academy 6

The Denmark Danes outperformed Pace Academy, 9-6, in a non-region showdown Wednesday in Buckhead.

North Carolina signee Francesco Capocci helped the Danes get on the board in the first inning, as he drove in two when he homered.

In the second inning, the Danes (20-5) got the best of Pace Academy with five runs, and it started with Kyle Henley’s RBI single.

Pace Academy slowly made its comeback attempt by scoring single runs in the third and fourth innings.

In the sixth inning, the Knights outscored the Danes 3-1. But they couldn’t muster up more than a single in the final frame, as Denmark walked away with a victory.

Henley was the star for the Danes, finishing 3-for-5 at the plate with three stolen bases.

Lanier 2, North Forsyth 0

The North Forsyth Raiders were unable to fully complete the sweep in a tight competitive Region 8-6A game against Lanier on Wednesday, losing 2-0.

Additionally, North Forsyth's 10-game win streak was broken and its unbeaten start to region play was ended.

Lanier was able to capitalize on a ground ball in the first inning to grab a lead, and then scored again in the third inning.

In the seventh inning, Mason Glennon singled on a bunt, and Logan Curry was able to reach first base on an error. However, that was all the Raiders could do in their attempt at a comeback.

North Forsyth (17-7, 12-1) will look to return to its winning ways against Apalachee April 7 at home.

Mill Creek 6, Lambert 2

On Wednesday, the Lambert Longhorns hosted a non-region matchup against Mill Creek where they fell 6-2.

Mill Creek struck first, as the visitors went ahead 2-0 in the opening frame. Lambert was successful in responding back in the bottom of the second inning, tying the score 2-2 from Parker Beasley’s single.

The Longhorns struggled to put up any more runs. Meanwhile, the Hawks drove in three more runs in the third to draw separation, and then tacked on one more in the fifth.

Longhorns left-hander Krish Gandhi got the start on the mound and tossed four innings. Rhett Howard and Carson Knowles came out of the bullpen in relief.

Beasley, Ethan Terry and Ethan Day each posted a hit to lead Lambert (13-11).

Lovett 6, South Forsyth 3

Wednesday on the road, the South Forsyth War Eagles could not overcome Lovett, losing 6-3.

The War Eagles held a 2-1 lead until Lovett fired back with a run of its own.

It was in the third inning when Lovett took charge and ran away with the ballgame, punching in three runs.

Nate Ward was the starter on the mound for South Forsyth, and the senior struck out seven. Cohen Rogers and Ty Bayer entered from the bullpen to cap off the game.

Alex Urias led the War Eagles (15-10) in hits, as he went 2-for-4.