Baseball Roundup: Broncos win series against Trojans; Bulldogs edge Longhorns

A 10-run second inning wound up being the difference in East Forsyth's 13-3 victory in five innings against North Hall Saturday at home.

The Broncos racked up 10 hits, with Owen McGee, Trey Farr, Logan Pedretti and Mason Schreiber collecting two apiece. McGee and Joseph Gurr drove in two runs each to pace East Forsyth, which dropped the series opener before winning the final two games of the Region 8-4A series.



On the mound, Parker Roberts nearly went the distance for the Broncos. The junior struck out five over his 4 2/3 innings, while allowing three runs on six hits. Jackson Weir recorded the final out against No. 6 North Hall.

Now 9-6 overall and 5-3 in the region, East Forsyth will face Chestatee in a three-game set, beginning March 20 at home.

Forsyth Central 2, Lambert 1

A day after an eight-run inning boosted Forsyth Central past Lambert, the Bulldogs again came from behind late to top the Longhorns.

In the Thursday contest at Lambert, the hosts led 1-0 on Jonny Smith's two-out hit in the third. However, Forsyth Central rallied back with single runs in the fifth and sixth innings for a 2-1 victory.

Brady Smith scored the tying run for the Bulldogs on Jake Walther's sacrifice fly. With two outs, Josh Gibbs singled home Alex Hernandez for the eventual winning run.

Hernandez took the win on the mound, tossing 6 1/3 innings.

Andrew Gardiner picked up the save after working out of a seventh-inning jam. With runners at first and second, Gardiner coaxed a grounder to short that led to a game-ending 6-4-5 double play.

Forsyth Central (11-4, 5-0) will look to remain atop the Region 6-7A standings with a two-game set against Milton. The Bulldogs will host Game 1 of the series March 20.

Lambert (10-6, 3-2) will look to bounce back March 20 at Denmark.

Denmark 10, West Forsyth 0

On the heels of a 17-0 triumph Wednesday over West Forsyth, Denmark followed it up with a 10-0 win in six innings Thursday at home.

The Danes led 2-0 after one inning but scored three runs in back-to-back frames — the third and fourth — to draw separation from the Wolverines and run away with the game.

Single tallies in the fifth and sixth innings invoked the run rule. Jason Williams scored the fifth-inning run and drove in the game-ender the following frame.

Pitcher Makai Day went five innings, allowing zero runs on two hits and striking out four Wolverines. Parker Johnson worked around a leadoff single to pitch a scoreless sixth.

Landon Armstrong and Francesco Capocci led the Danes in hits with two apiece. One of Capocci's hits was a three-run homer.

Milton 3, South Forsyth 2

A late comeback fell short for South Forsyth in a 3-2 loss to Milton Saturday at home.

Trailing 3-0 entering the bottom of the seventh, the War Eagles finally strung some hits together. After being limited to four hits through the opening six innings, South Forsyth registered three in its final turn at bat.

Unfortunately for the War Eagles, those hits weren't enough to complete the rally.

Payton Cardarette recorded a one-out double, and Landon Cane broke the deadlock with his run-scoring hit. Nick Holcombe pulled South Forsyth (9-8, 2-3) within a run on an RBI single before a strikeout ended the game.

Milton (4-12-1, 1-4) held a 2-0 edge from the second inning onward until tacking on a key insurance run in the top of the seventh.

Next up for South Forsyth will be a two-game set against West Forsyth, with Game 1 slated for March 20 on the road.

North Forsyth game postponed

North Forsyth's Region 8-6A matchup slated to be played Friday at Gainesville was postponed due to inclement weather.

Tentatively rescheduled for March 23, the battle between the Raiders and the Red Elephants is set to add to an already busy week for North Forsyth (9-6, 4-0).

In addition to the makeup date, the Raiders are also slated to play Shiloh twice (March 20 away, March 22 at home) and Habersham Central (March 24 at home).