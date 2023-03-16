Baseball Roundup: Danes, Broncos, War Eagles secure road wins

Denmark's Francesco Capocci doesn't need much run support, but he got plenty of it during a Region 6-7A matchup Wednesday at West Forsyth.

For the second time in as many region games, Capocci didn't allow any runs while driving in two himself. The first instance came in a 5-0 triumph over Milton, and the latter came in a 17-0 victory over West Forsyth.

Despite the lopsided final margin, it took the Danes (11-4, 3-1) six innings to officially put away the Wolverines (5-12, 0-4).

Denmark pushed across one run in the first inning before erupting for eight in the third. However, the Danes couldn't reach the 10-run margin needed to invoke the mercy rule until another eight-spot — this time in the top of the sixth — did the trick.

Kyle Henley paced the Denmark offense. The Georgia Tech signee homered for the second time in as many games, posted four hits and finished with five RBIs.

Capocci tossed 4 2/3 innings, striking out six and allowing just one hit. Offensively, Stephen Clark matched Capocci with two RBIs. Both players recorded multiple hits.

South Forsyth 5, Milton 0

Yash Jain dazzled in a complete-game effort to send South Forsyth to a Region 6-7A victory Wednesday at Milton

The Saint Peters's signee struck out 10, while only allowing three walks and two hits, in the 5-0 win.

Facing Eagles ace Luke McNeillie, the War Eagles took the lead on Nick Holcomb's RBI single in the third inning. South Forsyth added three more runs in the fourth — highlighted by an Alex Urias two-run double — before tacking on a little insurance in the seventh.

Overall, Holcomb, Urias, Bayler Duncan and Ty Bayer led the War Eagles (9-7, 2-2) with two hits and a stolen base apiece. Payton Cardarette and Cohen Rogers each drove in a run.

East Forsyth 4, North Hall 2

After falling to North Hall Monday on its home field, East Forsyth returned the favor by topping the sixth-ranked Trojans by a 4-2 margin Wednesday in Gainesville.

The Broncos scored the same number of runs Wednesday as they did two days prior. The difference is that East Forsyth didn't allow a huge inning this time around after North Hall put up a seven-spot in Monday's third frame.

Even still, the Trojans took the lead in their first turn at bat Wednesday, but the Broncos tied things up in the third. With two outs, Owen McGee singled to left field, scoring Joseph Gurr from second base.

However, North Hall answered right back in the home half of the inning to take a 2-1 lead.

But East Forsyth had the final say with a three-run fifth.

McGee once again singled home Gurr to tie the score. Moments later, Blake Riley scampered home on a wild pitch to put the visitors ahead. Will Moffit completed the uprising with a double to score McGee.

Tyler Farr went the distance on the mound, helping the Broncos improve to 8-6 overall and 4-3 in brutal Region 8-4A.