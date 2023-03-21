Baseball Roundup: Danes, Bulldogs, Broncos, Raiders emerge victorious

Cam Kenney broke a 2-all tie with a solo home run in the fourth inning to propel Denmark to a 6-2 victory Monday over Lambert in a Region 6-7A home game.

Immediately after the Longhorns tied the game in the top of the fourth, Kenney deposited the first pitch of the home half over the fence. The fifth-ranked Danes scored twice more in the inning and tacked on another run in the sixth to round out the win.

Lambert, though, didn't go quietly.

The Longhorns (10-7, 3-3) loaded the bases with nobody out in the seventh, but Garrett Powers responded with a strikeout. The senior then coaxed a game-ending double play.

Anthony Biondo picked up the win, allowing two runs on two hits. The southpaw struck out four over four innings.

Geno Goralski, Stephen Clark and Chris Bradburn each drove in a run for the Danes (13-4, 5-1).

Denmark will travel March 22 to Lambert for Game 2 of the series.

Forsyth Central 7, Milton 4

No. 9 Forsyth Central held off a late charge by Milton for a 7-4 win to remain perfect in Region 6-7A play Monday at home.

After taking a 7-0 lead behind a five-run fifth inning, the Bulldogs saw the Eagles narrow the gap but come up short in their comeback bid.

With the win, Forsyth Central (12-4, 6-0) maintained its one-game lead over Denmark in the region standings. The two teams will meet for the first time this season March 24 — two days after the Bulldogs and Eagles (4-13-1, 1-5) close out their two-game set.

East Forsyth 4, Chestatee 1

East Forsyth picked up its third consecutive Region 8-4A win with a 4-1 triumph Monday at Chestatee.

After winning the final two games of their series against North Hall, the Broncos started off their three-game set against the War Eagles on a high note.

Chestatee took the lead in the bottom of the second inning against East Forsyth starter Wyatt Barden. But the sophomore shut down the War Eagles the rest of the evening, tossing 4 1/3 innings.

Jackson Weir entered to record the final eight outs, including inducing a double play to escape a fifth-inning jam.

Meanwhile, the Broncos evened things up in the third before forging ahead behind a two-run fourth and a one-run fifth.

The teams will close out the series with East Forsyth hosting March 22 and Chestatee hosting again the following day.

North Forsyth 15, Shiloh 1

North Forsyth put up crooked numbers in four different innings to breeze past Shiloh, 15-1, in a Region 8-6A encounter Monday in Gwinnett County.

The Raiders opened with a three-spot in the top of the first. A five-run third inning and two more tallies in the fourth put North Forsyth up 10-0.

Shiloh avoided the run rule by scoring once in the home half of the fourth, but the visitors took advantage of the extra at-bats, pushing across five more runs in the seventh.

North Forsyth (10-6, 5-0) will seek to maintain its unbeaten start to the region schedule March 22, when Shiloh visits Coal Mountain.