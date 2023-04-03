Baseball Roundup: Denmark edges Milton; Lambert completes sweep of West Forsyth

It's a key win for all of Forsyth County.

Following a shocking 13-3 loss Wednesday at home, the first-place Danes (17-5, 9-2) needed the triumph to avoid losing the season series to the Eagles.

The rest of the county teams fighting for playoff spots likely will be relieved to see Milton's momentum stymied after four straight wins had boosted the Eagles to fourth in the standings.

Chris Bradburn, Garrett Powers, Cam Kenney and Kyle Henley each recorded one hit for Denmark, which scored the game's only run in the fourth inning on a balk.

Lambert 9, West Forsyth 2

A five-run top of the first inning sent Lambert on its way to a 9-2 win in Region 6-7A play Friday at West Forsyth.

The Longhorns extended their lead to 7-0 in the top of the fourth before the Wolverines broke through against Ben Hays with a pair of runs in the home half.

Lambert (12-10, 5-6) tacked on some insurance in the seventh to help close out the season sweep of West Forsyth (5-19, 0-11).

With the win and Milton's loss to Denmark, the Longhorns retook fourth place in the region. Technically, Milton and Lambert are tied in the standings, but the Longhorns already own the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Cherokee Bluff 11, East Forsyth 2

East Forsyth fell behind 7-0 and never recovered in an eventual 11-2 loss to undefeated Cherokee Bluff Friday at home.

Facing the top-ranked team in Class 4A, the Broncos couldn't replicate the formula that put them on the cusp of upsetting the Bears in Wednesday's road game.

Instead, Cherokee Bluff, now 20-0, scored once in the first, four times in the second and twice in the third to pull away early.

Following the three-game sweep, East Forsyth (12-9, 8-6) finds itself tied for fourth place with Seckinger, which did win in the teams' only meeting of the season.