Baseball Roundup: North Forsyth tops Lanier; Lambert, South Forsyth earn non-region wins

On Tuesday, the Raiders took a 6-0 lead into the bottom of the third before a four-spot by the Longhorns narrowed the gap. Single runs in the fourth and seventh innings allowed North Forsyth to extend its lead.

Andrew Elkhill tossed the first five innings for the Raiders (17-6, 12-0) to earn the win. Gavyn Seitz and Kyle Roper threw a scoreless inning apiece in relief.

Offensively, Colin Seabold and Billy Mason racked up three hits each. Mason Glennon and Brady Holbrook both contributed two hits and two RBIs.

South Forsyth 15, Duluth 2 (5 inn.)

A seven-run top of the fifth inning allowed South Forsyth to pull away from Duluth to register a 15-2, run-rule victory Tuesday in Gwinnett County.

The War Eagles held a comfortable 8-2 lead entering the frame, but the offensive explosion helped the visitors wrap things up early.

South Forsyth (15-9) received a 3-for-3 performance from Michael Sime. Alex Urias finished 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Jackson Broach also drove in a pair.

Landon Cane and Ty Bayer each hit a home run. The former launched a grand slam to cap the fifth-inning outburst, while the latter wound up with three RBIs.

Ryan Schlossmacher garnered the win after hurling the opening three-plus innings.

Colin Brown escaped a fourth-inning jam when the game was still in doubt. Luke Latham tossed a scoreless fifth to close out the win.



Lambert 9, Plainfield North (Illinois) 4

Lambert completed a Forsyth County doubleheader sweep of Plainfield North (Illinois) with a 9-4 triumph Tuesday at home.

Not long after dropping an 8-2 decision in mid-afternoon at Denmark, Plainfield North took its charter bus to Lambert for an evening contest.

Like the Danes, the Longhorns proved less than accommodating to their visitors, who would have played the teams on consecutive days had it not been for Monday's rainfall.

After giving up a three-spot in the top of the first inning, Lambert (13-10) scored nine of the game's final 10 runs, including the last four.

A four-run second put the Longhorns ahead for good, and two runs apiece in the fourth and fifth innings proved vital down the stretch.