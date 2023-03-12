Baseball Roundup: Raiders, Broncos, Longhorns emerge victorious

North Forsyth capped off a perfect week with a 2-1 win over Norcross Friday at home.

On senior night, the Raiders received sterling pitching performances from Kyle Roper, Drew Bentley and Kyle Duckwall. The former Kyle earned the win, while the latter garnered a save. Bentley added two scoreless frames in between.

Offensively, Billy Mason led the way for the locals — who went 3-0 on the week — finishing with two hits and the game-winning RBI.

North Forsyth (7-5) will play another non-region home game March 13 against Pope before returning to Region 8-6A play the next night versus Lanier.

East Forsyth 16, Cedar Shoals 1

Cedar Shoals scored a run in the top of the first inning, but it was all East Forsyth from there as the Broncos cruised to a 16-1 victory in four innings Friday at home.

The Broncos immediately rallied into the lead in the Region 8-4A contest, scoring five times in the bottom of the first. East Forsyth added three runs in the second, six in the third and two in the fourth — with Logan Pedretti launching a walk-off homer.

With the result, the Broncos (7-5, 3-2) forced a four-way tie for third place in the region.

Next up for East Forsyth is a three-game series against North Hall, beginning with a March 13 home game.

Lambert 18, Milton 8

Lambert's offense manufactured runs in every inning to eventually land a run-rule victory against Milton Friday at home.

Facing off in the first half of a two-game Region 6-7A set, the Longhorns raced out to a 13-0 lead over the Eagles by the end of the third frame. Although Milton managed to stave off an early ending for a few frames, Lambert wound up finishing out an 18-8 triumph on a walk-off error in the bottom of the sixth.

A five-run first inning and seven-run third highlighted Lambert's quick start. The teams exchanged three runs apiece in their respective halves of the fourth.

Milton stayed alive with a five-spot in the fifth, but single tallies by Lambert (9-4, 2-0) in its next two turns at bat were enough to close out the win.

The teams will meet again March 13 in Fulton County.