Baseball Roundup: Raiders, Bulldogs, Longhorns stay unbeaten in region play

North Forsyth kept up its perfect start to Region 8-6A play with a 3-1 victory against Lanier, which entered the game 5-0 in the league.

Tuesday's contest hosted by the Raiders was originally set to be played March 3 in Gwinnett County. With the location swap, the final two games of the series on April 3 and 5 will both take place at Lanier instead of being a home-and-home set like previously scheduled.

Following a sweep of two games against Apalachee, North Forsyth improved to 3-0 in the region with the narrow win.

The Raiders (8-6 overall) went ahead in the second inning before the Longhorns tied the score in their next turn at bat. A two-spot in the bottom of the fourth wound up being the difference.

Offensively, Logan Curry and Billy Mason recorded RBI doubles. On the mound, Andrew Elkhill struck out six in picking up the win. Kyle Roper locked down the save.

The day prior, North Forsyth suffered a 9-2 defeat against third-ranked Pope at home.

Jake Prince and Kyle Duckwall paced the Raiders offense with two hits apiece in the non-region defeat.

Forsyth Central 9, West Forsyth 0

Forsyth Central routed West Forsyth to complete a two-game sweep in Region 6-7A action Monday on the road.

After rallying for a 9-4 victory Friday, the Bulldogs never put themselves in a similar position, with a 9-0 shutout in the rematch. Jake Walther deserves most of the credit for that, as the senior struck out eight in his four innings of work.

Kole McGlumphy held lead the Forsyth Central offense, finishing 3-for-4 in the win.

The Bulldogs jumped out early with three runs in the opening frame. Single runs in the third and fourth innings helped the visitors start to pull away before a four-spot in the sixth essentially sealed the victory.

Lambert 4, Milton 1

Tanner Patterson came through with a bases-clearing triple with two outs in the seventh inning to lift Lambert to a 4-1 win Monday at Milton.

Patterson's clutch hit came right after the Eagles had evened the score at 1-apiece in the home half of the sixth. It also ended a streak of five straight scoreless innings following a first-frame tally.

Junior Krish Gandhi struck out nine in a complete-game effort. The southpaw held Milton to the lone run on four hits.

With the win, Lambert pushed its record to 10-4 overall and 3-0 in Region 6-7A.