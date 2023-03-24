Baseball Roundup: Raiders power past Red Elephants; Broncos complete sweep of War Eagles

Logan Curry, Jake Prince and Bryson Germanenko each homered to propel North Forsyth to a 13-3 victory Thursday at Gainesville.

Facing off in a rescheduled Region 8-6A matchup, the trio of Raiders recorded two hits apiece, including their bombs. Curry and Prince drove in four runs each.

On the mound, Kyle Roper picked up the win after tossing the first four frames. Gavyn Seitz followed with three hitless innings to close out the win.

Gainesville actually took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second before North Forsyth got its bats going.

A single tally in the third inning preceded a key six-run fourth by the Raiders (12-6, 7-0).

Despite pulling within 7-3 in the bottom of the fourth, the Red Elephants would get no closer, as the visitors plated one run in the sixth ahead of a game-sealing five-spot in the seventh.

East Forsyth 8, Chestatee 7

East Forsyth jumped out quickly with a five-run first inning but wound up sweating out an 8-7 win over Chestatee Thursday in Hall County.

Clinging to the one-run edge after the War Eagles scored four times in the sixth, the Broncos saw the leadoff man reach to begin the final frame.

At that point, Jackson Weir came on in relief. The sophomore eliminated the inherited runner with a double play, and then coaxed a game-ending flyout.

Following East Forsyth's quick start, Chestatee clawed back to within 5-3 entering the fourth. The Broncos, though, answered with one run in the fifth and two in the sixth to restore their initial five-run lead.

Having won five straight Region 8-4A games in a row — including beating Chestatee three times in four days — East Forsyth now will take aim at top-ranked and undefeated Cherokee Bluff. Game 1 of the three-game set will take place March 27 at East Forsyth.