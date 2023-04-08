Baseball Roundup: War Eagles land non-region win; Bulldogs split Florida games

Ty Bayer (2-for-3), Bayler Duncan (1-for-2), Baylor Hicks (1-for-3) and Landon Cane (1-for-4) helped lead the South Forsyth offense, driving in two runs apiece.

Tyler Brobst went 1-for-1 and walked three times. Nick Holcomb and Alex Urias added a hit apiece.

Hicks, Yash Jain and Connor McCallister each tossed two innings, while Colin Brown threw one frame. The War Eagles pitchers combined for eight strikeouts.

Now 16-10 overall, South Forsyth will look to put itself squarely in the Region 6-7A title race during an April 10 matchup against league-leading Denmark.

Forsyth Central finishes 1-1 Florida

After an 11-2 loss to Buchholz Thursday in Gainesville, Florida, Forsyth Central concluded its stay in the Sunshine State with a 4-3 triumph over Santa Fe Friday in Alachua.

The Bulldogs opened Friday's game with a pair of runs in the second and one run in the third. However, the Raiders responded with three straight runs to even the score.

Forsyth Central (14-9) regained the lead in the sixth inning — when Daniel Smith doubled home Brady Smith — en route to victory.

Jake Walther threw a pair of scoreless frames to open the game. Josh Gibbs picked up the win by tossing the fifth inning.

Luke DiJohn notched the save, recording the final four outs. The junior escaped a bases-loaded jam in the sixth and retired the side in order in the seventh.

Next up for the Bulldogs is a return to Region 6-7A action. That includes three games this coming week, beginning with an April 10 home game versus West Forsyth.

Apalachee 5, North Forsyth 3

A late rally came up short as North Forsyth dropped a second straight Region 8-6A matchup in a 5-3 defeat against Apalachee Thursday at home.

Following a dozen straight wins to begin the region schedule, the Raiders suffered a two-run loss to a league foe for the second time in as many days.

Apalachee took a 5-0 lead behind a four-run top of the second inning. North Forsyth (17-8, 12-2) got on the board in the home half of the frame, but despite holding a 10-8 edge in the hit column, the Raiders wouldn't score again until the bottom of the seventh.

North Forsyth's Logan Curry doubled home Mason Glennon, who led off the frame with a single, and came home to score on Ellis Alldredge's base hit. Jake Prince followed with a double for his third hit of the game to put the tying runs in scoring position.

However, a strikeout ended the Raiders' attempt at a miracle rally.

Following an April 8 home game against Harrison, North Forsyth — which fell 2-0 to Lanier Wednesday — will take aim at locking up the region's No. 1 seed April 12, when it hosts Gainesville.

Harrison 3, Lambert 1

Single runs in the first, third and fifth innings wound up being enough to down Lambert in a 3-1 loss Friday at Harrison.

The visiting Longhorns narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the fourth frame. Bradley Gabriel led off the inning with a triple and scored on Krish Gandi's sacrifice fly.

However, Lambert (13-12) left the tying run on second base and couldn't put another runner in scoring position the rest of the way.

After finishing 1-2 over spring break, the Longhorns will return to Region 6-7A play with a key matchup April 10 versus Milton at home.

Mill Creek 8, West Forsyth 0

West Forsyth saw its losing skid reach 14 games with an 8-0 loss to Mill Creek in the team's lone game on spring break Friday at home.

With the defeat, the Wolverines fell to 5-20 on the season. Currently 0-11 in Region 6-7A, West Forsyth has been eliminated from playoff contention.

Regardless, the Wolverines will look to end the season on a high note, beginning with an April 10 road trip to Forsyth Central.