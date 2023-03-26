Baseball Roundup: War Eagles wallop Longhorns; Raiders extend perfect region start

Baylor Hicks tossed a complete-game gem, limiting Lambert to four hits. The right-hander struck out seven and walked none.



Ty Bayer registered a grand slam, finishing 1-for-2 overall. Landon Cane matched Bayer with four RBIs, although Cane compiled his during a 3-for-3 showing that included a pair of doubles.

Cohen Rogers, Payton Cardarette and Tyler Brobst were also credited with RBIs in the run-rule win.

Now sitting at 12-8 overall, South Forsyth is 5-3 in region play after its third straight victory. Lambert (10-9, 3-5) will be looking to end a five-game losing streak when the teams face off March 27 at South Forsyth.

North Forsyth 8, Habersham Central 2

For the second day in a row, North Forsyth saw three players each homer in a Region 8-6A win.

Following the power surge Thursday at Gainesville, the Raiders continued to rely on the long ball during an 8-2 triumph over Habersham Central Friday at home.

Logan Curry homered both days, and the senior was joined Friday by Andrew Elkhill and Colin Seabold.

Brady Holbrook doubled and tripled, while Mason Glennon drove in three runs.

On the mound, Kyle Duckwall picked up the win, as the local side improved to 8-0 in the region.

North Forsyth (13-6, 8-0) put up crooked numbers in each of the first three innings Friday, allowing the hosts to build a 7-0 lead en route to completing a 4-0 week.

Milton 5, West Forsyth 3

Caden King launched a three-run homer, but West Forsyth couldn't muster any additional runs in a 5-3 defeat Friday at Milton.

The Eagles took a 2-0 lead in the fourth before tacking on three more runs in the fifth. King's sixth-inning blast inched the Wolverines closer but to no avail.

Still searching for its first Region 6-7A win of the season, West Forsyth (5-16, 0-8) will seek to find it March 27, when Milton comes to visit.