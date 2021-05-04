By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Basketball: 2020-21 ALL-COUNTY GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAMS
Tolliver
South Forsyth's Sharon Tolliver attempts a jumper against Walton on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. - photo by David Roberts

Girls Player of the Year 

Cayla Cowart, West Forsyth, Junior

Junior guard led the county with 19 points per game, adding seven rebounds and three steals each contest.

Girls Coach of the Year 

Brad Kudlas, North Forsyth

Led Raiders to Class 7A Elite 8 and fourth straight region championship.

Girls First Team All-County

Calie Thrower, West Forsyth, Junior

Averaged 12 points and three rebounds per game. Shot 41 percent from 3-point range.

Anna Gliatta, North Forsyth, Junior

Averaged 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.8 steals per game. Region 6-7A Tournament MVP.

Maddie Erickson, North Forsyth, Junior

Defensive stalwart averaged 6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game.

Jillian Bretz, Forsyth Central, Junior

Forsyth Central guard averaged double figures while leading the Bulldogs in scoring.

Sharon Tolliver, South Forsyth, Sophomore

Averaged 15.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.3 steals per game.

Ava McGlockton, South Forsyth, Sophomore

Averaged a double-double each game, scoring 12.1 points and grabbing 10.4 rebounds per game. Also had 2 blocks and 1.7 steals per game.

Sophie Smith, Denmark, Junior

County's second-leading scorer averaged 16.6 points, 3.8 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game.

Girls Second Team All-County

Haelim Adle, North Forsyth, Junior

Averaged 9.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.4 steals per game.

Ali Jones, North Forsyth, Junior

Averaged 9.2 points and 1.9 rebounds per game. Also shot 38.9 percent from behind the arc.

Elizabeth Pruitt, Forsyth Central, Senior

Inside presence led the Bulldogs on the boards and was a top scoring threat.

Clara Morris, South Forsyth, Sophomore

Averaged 12.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.4 steals per game.

Maggie Thompson, South Forsyth, Sophomore

Averaged 7.2 points, 5.2 assists, 4.2 steals and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Meghan Sullivan, Pinecrest Academy, Senior

Senior point guard led the Paladins in rebounds [10], steals [3] and assists [3] per game. Also averaged 9 points per game.

Honorable Mention

Forsyth Central: Aisha Dabo, Sr.; Denmark: Mary Kate Leonard, Fr.; Lambert: Sydney Colin, Jr.; Pinecrest Academy: Aryn Spain, Jr.; West Forsyth: Molly Quincy, So.