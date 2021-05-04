Basketball: 2020-21 ALL-COUNTY GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAMS

Girls Player of the Year
Cayla Cowart, West Forsyth, Junior
Junior guard led the county with 19 points per game, adding seven rebounds and three steals each contest.
Girls Coach of the Year
Brad Kudlas, North Forsyth
Led Raiders to Class 7A Elite 8 and fourth straight region championship.
Girls First Team All-County
Calie Thrower, West Forsyth, Junior
Averaged 12 points and three rebounds per game. Shot 41 percent from 3-point range.
Anna Gliatta, North Forsyth, Junior
Averaged 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.8 steals per game. Region 6-7A Tournament MVP.
Maddie Erickson, North Forsyth, Junior
Defensive stalwart averaged 6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game.
Jillian Bretz, Forsyth Central, Junior
Forsyth Central guard averaged double figures while leading the Bulldogs in scoring.
Sharon Tolliver, South Forsyth, Sophomore
Averaged 15.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.3 steals per game.
Ava McGlockton, South Forsyth, Sophomore
Averaged a double-double each game, scoring 12.1 points and grabbing 10.4 rebounds per game. Also had 2 blocks and 1.7 steals per game.
Sophie Smith, Denmark, Junior
County's second-leading scorer averaged 16.6 points, 3.8 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game.
Girls Second Team All-County
Haelim Adle, North Forsyth, Junior
Averaged 9.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.4 steals per game.
Ali Jones, North Forsyth, Junior
Averaged 9.2 points and 1.9 rebounds per game. Also shot 38.9 percent from behind the arc.
Elizabeth Pruitt, Forsyth Central, Senior
Inside presence led the Bulldogs on the boards and was a top scoring threat.
Clara Morris, South Forsyth, Sophomore
Averaged 12.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.4 steals per game.
Maggie Thompson, South Forsyth, Sophomore
Averaged 7.2 points, 5.2 assists, 4.2 steals and 4.1 rebounds per game.
Meghan Sullivan, Pinecrest Academy, Senior
Senior point guard led the Paladins in rebounds [10], steals [3] and assists [3] per game. Also averaged 9 points per game.
Honorable Mention
Forsyth Central: Aisha Dabo, Sr.; Denmark: Mary Kate Leonard, Fr.; Lambert: Sydney Colin, Jr.; Pinecrest Academy: Aryn Spain, Jr.; West Forsyth: Molly Quincy, So.