Basketball: Forsyth County Tip-off Club honors area's top players

Boys Player of the Year
Jake Mooney, West Forsyth
Boys Rookie/Newcomer of the Year
Cameron Bland, Lambert
Boys Team of the Year
West Forsyth
Boys Coach of the Year
Fredrick Hurt, West Forsyth
Forsyth County Tip-off Club Boys Top 15
1. Aidan Kudlas, North Forsyth
2. Bryce Bracco, East Forsyth
3. Caleb Lesch, West Forsyth
4. Cole Kirouac, North Forsyth
5. Eli Chol, Forsyth Central
6. Ethan Underwood, South Forsyth
7. Grant Moore, West Forsyth
8. Jake Mooney, West Forsyth
9. James Tyre, Lambert
10. Jayden Hilliman, Denmark
11. Kourtland Tolbert, Denmark
12. Matthew Rouse, East Forsyth
13. Niko Wilson, Lambert
14. Oscar Lynch, Pinecrest Academy
15. Stefan Davidov, Denmark
Boys All-Academic
Jackson Jeter, Denmark
Nolan Gibbs, East Forsyth
Carson Leak, Forsyth Central
Camden Leak, Forsyth Central
Carson Bell, Lambert
Riley Smith, North Forsyth
Sebastian Santa Maria, Pinecrest Academy
Sam Davidson, South Forsyth
Sam Carder, West Forsyth
Boys Team Service Award
Jackson Gibree, Denmark
Bryce Bracco, East Forsyth
Cody Howell, Forsyth Central
Jack Whipple, Lambert
Dylan Carpenter, North Forsyth
Will Howell, Pinecrest Academy
Gabe Mullis, South Forsyth
TJ Hess, West Forsyth
Girls Player of the Year
Cayla Cowart, West Forsyth
Girls Rookie/Newcomer of the Year
Hannah Lopez, Denmark
Girls Team of the Year
North Forsyth
Girls Coach of the Year
Brad Kudlas, North Forsyth
Forsyth County Tip-off Club Girls Top 15
1. Alison Hiddema, East Forsyth
2. Anna Gliatta, North Forsyth
3. Ava McGlockton, South Forsyth
4. Briley Elder, Lambert
5. Calie Thrower, West Forsyth
6. Cayla Cowart, West Forsyth
7. Clara Morris, South Forsyth
8. Ella Holbrook, East Forsyth
9. Emma Hempker, Denmark
10. Erin Whalen, North Forsyth
11. Haelim Adle, North Forsyth
12. Jillian Bretz, Forsyth Central
13. Molly Quincy, West Forsyth
14. Sharon Tolliver, South Forsyth
15. Sophie Smith, Denmark
Girls All-Academic
Sophie Smith, Denmark
Hannah Kermicle, East Forsyth
Christina Ajorgbor, Forsyth Central
Sydney Colin, Lambert
Ali Jones, North Forsyth
Jessica Osborne, Pinecrest Academy
Sharon Tolliver, South Forsyth
Audrey Anderson, West Forsyth
Girls Team Service Award
Ella Holbrook, East Forsyth
Abby Lamm, Forsyth Central
Lilly Sistla, Lambert
Kamryn Gardner, North Forsyth
Gracyn Washburn, Pinecrest Academy
Lilian Seitz, West Forsyth