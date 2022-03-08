By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Basketball: Forsyth County Tip-off Club honors area's top players
West Forsyth senior Cayla Cowart, a Tennessee Tech signee, is the 2021-22 Forsyth County Tip-off Club Girls Player of the Year. - photo by David Roberts

Boys Player of the Year

Jake Mooney, West Forsyth

Boys Rookie/Newcomer of the Year

Cameron Bland, Lambert

Boys Team of the Year

West Forsyth

Boys Coach of the Year

Fredrick Hurt, West Forsyth

Forsyth County Tip-off Club Boys Top 15

1. Aidan Kudlas, North Forsyth 

2. Bryce Bracco, East Forsyth

3. Caleb Lesch, West Forsyth

4. Cole Kirouac, North Forsyth

5. Eli Chol, Forsyth Central

6. Ethan Underwood, South Forsyth

7. Grant Moore, West Forsyth 

8. Jake Mooney, West Forsyth

9. James Tyre, Lambert

10. Jayden Hilliman, Denmark

11. Kourtland Tolbert, Denmark

12. Matthew Rouse, East Forsyth

13. Niko Wilson, Lambert

14. Oscar Lynch, Pinecrest Academy 

15. Stefan Davidov, Denmark

Boys All-Academic 

Jackson Jeter, Denmark

Nolan Gibbs, East Forsyth

Carson Leak, Forsyth Central

Camden Leak, Forsyth Central

Carson Bell, Lambert

Riley Smith, North Forsyth

Sebastian Santa Maria, Pinecrest Academy

Sam Davidson, South Forsyth

Sam Carder, West Forsyth

Boys Team Service Award 

Jackson Gibree, Denmark  

Bryce Bracco, East Forsyth 

Cody Howell, Forsyth Central

Jack Whipple, Lambert

Dylan Carpenter, North Forsyth

Will Howell, Pinecrest Academy 

Gabe Mullis, South Forsyth

TJ Hess, West Forsyth

Girls Player of the Year

Cayla Cowart, West Forsyth

Girls Rookie/Newcomer of the Year

Hannah Lopez, Denmark

Girls Team of the Year

North Forsyth

Girls Coach of the Year

Brad Kudlas, North Forsyth

Forsyth County Tip-off Club Girls Top 15

1. Alison Hiddema, East Forsyth

2. Anna Gliatta, North Forsyth

3. Ava McGlockton, South Forsyth

4. Briley Elder, Lambert

5. Calie Thrower, West Forsyth

6. Cayla Cowart, West Forsyth

7. Clara Morris, South Forsyth

8. Ella Holbrook, East Forsyth

9. Emma Hempker, Denmark

10. Erin Whalen, North Forsyth

11. Haelim Adle, North Forsyth

12. Jillian Bretz, Forsyth Central

13. Molly Quincy, West Forsyth

14. Sharon Tolliver, South Forsyth

15. Sophie Smith, Denmark

Girls All-Academic 

Sophie Smith, Denmark

Hannah Kermicle, East Forsyth

Christina Ajorgbor, Forsyth Central

Sydney Colin, Lambert

Ali Jones, North Forsyth

Jessica Osborne, Pinecrest Academy 

Sharon Tolliver, South Forsyth

Audrey Anderson, West Forsyth

Girls Team Service Award 

Ella Holbrook, East Forsyth

Abby Lamm, Forsyth Central

Lilly Sistla, Lambert

Kamryn Gardner, North Forsyth

Gracyn Washburn, Pinecrest Academy 

Lilian Seitz, West Forsyth