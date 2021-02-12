Basketball: Forsyth places 3 on Atlanta Tipoff Club Late Season teams

Three Forsyth County basketball players were named to the 2021 Atlanta Tipoff Club Late Season teams, the organization announced Thursday.
South Forsyth senior Devin McGlockton and Denmark senior Sutton Smith were two of 40 players named to the boys team, while West Forsyth junior Cayla Cowart was one of 40 players named to the girls team.
McGlockton and Smith were selected to the Atlanta Tipoff Club's preseason watch list in November.
The organization will name a first, second and third team, as well as 15 honorable mentions, following the season.