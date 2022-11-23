Basketball: Lambert girls, West Forsyth teams close Raider Classic on winning notes

The Lambert girls rebounded from their first loss of the season to hand sixth-ranked Rome a 25-point defeat in the third-place game of the Raider Classic Tuesday at North Forsyth.



Behind 21 points from Annarose Tyre, the Longhorns earned a 73-48 victory to improve to 4-1 on the season.

Briley Elder contributed 14 points and Shelby Lawrence posted 10 for Lambert, which fell to tournament champion Hillgrove in the semifinals.

Next up for the Longhorns is a trip Nov. 29 to Mill Creek.

West Forsyth girls 61, Dalton 56

The West Forsyth girls rallied to win the consolation final of the Raider Classic Tuesday at North Forsyth.

Trailing by as many as 14 points in the fourth quarter, the Wolverines clawed back to down Dalton by a 61-56 final score in the fifth-place game.

Molly Quincy scored 15 of her 28 points in the final stanza to spur the comeback. The senior added six rebounds.

Riley Pepin — who finished with seven points, six rebounds and two blocks — came up huge on the defensive end of the floor.

Katherine Bottoms posted 10 points, including a 6-for-6 performance at the foul line, and seven assists. Zaria Smith chipped in nine points and five assists.

West Forsyth (3-2) is slated to travel Nov. 29 to Galloway.

West Forsyth boys 44, Allatoona 34

A strong defensive showing led West Forsyth to fifth place in the Raider Classic Tuesday at North Forsyth.

After allowing 52 points per game in their first two tournament contests, the Wolverines turned the defensive intensity up even higher in the consolation final, suffocating Allatoona by a 44-34 final margin.

Sam Maynard continued his impressive run of play with 15 points and six rebounds. Chase Damerell managed a dozen points, seven rebounds, three assists and four blocks.

Now 3-1 on the year, West Forsyth will be off until Dec. 2, when the Wolverines host North Gwinnett.

Denmark boys 50, Mount Vernon 47 (OT)

Luke Jansen sank a 3-pointer late in overtime to lift Denmark past Mount Vernon, 50-47, in the Jared Cook Tip-Off Classic Tuesday at North Gwinnett.

The Danes appeared set to earn a win in regulation before three late free throws by the Mustangs tied the score at 42-all and sent the game to an extra session.

Denmark's defense dominated the first half, but the Danes only managed to lead 6-1 after one quarter and 16-6 at the halftime interval.

Mount Vernon began to mount a comeback in the third quarter, pulling to within 25-22 entering the fourth.

Over the weekend, Denmark (3-3) will play a pair of games at East Forsyth, with a Friday matchup against Duluth and Saturday meeting with Monsignor Donovan.

South Forsyth girls 80, Westlake 48

South Forsyth's girls basketball team evened its record at 2-2 on the season with a resounding 80-48 win over Westlake Tuesday at Parkview.

The War Eagles received four 3-pointers and 20 total points from Clara Morris, while Jadyn Kniceley contributed seven rebounds and four steals to lead the defense.

Following the holiday break, South Forsyth will return to action Nov. 29 at Walton ahead of a non-region home clash with North Forsyth two days later.

South Forsyth boys 57, Northview 44

A slow start couldn't keep South Forsyth's boys from picking up another win Tuesday in the Johns Creek Classic.

After defeating the hosts Saturday, the War Eagles took down Northview, 57-44, to improve to .500 on the year.

Charlie Gersmehl led South Forsyth (2-2) with 15 points. Caleb Underwood added 13 points, and Brandon Mankin posted nine.

The War Eagles will be back on the court Nov. 29 at Walton.

East Forsyth boys 87, Dawson County 64

Four East Forsyth players scored 15-plus points en route to a high-scoring 87-64 win over Dawson County Tuesday at the University of North Georgia.

Bryce Bracco paced the Broncos with 24 points, five rebounds and five assists. Cannon Hunter racked up 18 points, five rebounds, three assists and four steals.

Davey Hyams managed 16 points, and Matthew Rouse finished with 15 points and six assists.

East Forsyth will host the North Georgia Showcase this weekend, with the Broncos set to face Greater Atlanta Christian Saturday.

Woodstock 50, Forsyth Central boys 49

The Forsyth Central boys dropped a heartbreaker to Woodstock, 50-49, in the Cambridge Thanksgiving Tournament Tuesday in Fulton County.

Still in search of their first win, the Bulldogs (0-5) will face Northview Nov. 29 at home.

Westside (S.C.) 40, Denmark girls 31

The Denmark girls dropped their final game in the Jackson EMC Thanksgiving Tournament Tuesday at Jefferson.

Facing South Carolina-based Westside, the Danes came up short by a 40-31 final score.

Denmark (3-3) received 14 points from Hannah Lopez and 11 points from Emma Hempker. Katie Counter recorded eight rebounds, while Hempker added five.

The Danes will look to move back above .500 during their Nov. 29 trip to Lanier.