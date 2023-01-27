Basketball: North Forsyth Middle 7th-grade girls cap undefeated season

The North Forsyth seventh-grade girls basketball team finished its season superior.
Not only did the team finish the regular season undefeated, they rode the momentum through the Forsyth County tournament and into championship game — where they defeated Riverwatch, 52-29.
“The main thing I was impressed by was our girls' effort all season,” Wildcats head coach Kim Allen said. “They did a great job boxing out and rebounding, because Riverwatch has some big, tall girls.”
From the opening play of the game, the Wildcats were in the zone, as they built a 13-2 lead in the first quarter.
“We tried to put it on 'em right from the beginning, so we full-court pressed the whole game," Allen said. "Our girls did a great job pressuring the ball and going out there to get steals.”
Gracen Holbrook led the way for the Wildcats in the scoring column with 19 points.
“It’s a great team overall because they are excited for every practice, game and walk-through,” Allen said of the remarkable season. "Their effort shows, and that’s why [we] ended up having a great season."