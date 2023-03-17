Basketball: Pair of Paladins, Rangers tabbed for GAPPS all-state recognition

Three Forsyth County girls basketball players and one local boys player landed on the GAPPS Class 3A all-state teams.
Fideles Christian saw a pair of girls picked, with juniors Jael Flinn and Laci Harkins garnering selection.
Joining the Rangers on the girls all-state list was Pinecrest Academy sophomore Fiamma del Balzo, who is currently starring for the Paladins soccer team.
On the boys side, Pinecrest senior Robert Kiernan closed out his Paladins career by being honored as one of the classification's top players.