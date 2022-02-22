Basketball: Preview of first-round state playoff matchups

The first round of the Georgia High School Association basketball playoffs kicks off this week with 10 Forsyth County teams in action.

GIRLS

(4) North Gwinnett at (1) North Forsyth

When, where: 7 p.m. Tuesday at North Forsyth High School.



Records, rankings, seedings: North Forsyth is 23-3 and ranked No. 1 in Class 7A; North Gwinnett is 14-11 and unranked in Class 7A.



What to know: North Forsyth reclaimed the top spot in Class 7A after finishing Region 6-7A play with a sparkling 12-0 record, then winning the region tournament for the fifth straight season. North supplanted Brookwood after the Broncos fell 64-61 to Grayson, which would await the winner of this game in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs should the Rams beat McEachern.



What’s next: Grayson/McEachern winner.



(3) Peachtree Ridge at (2) South Forsyth

When, where: 5 p.m. Tuesday at South Forsyth High School.



Records, rankings, seedings: South Forsyth is 20-8 and ranked No. 8 in Class 7A; Peachtree Ridge is 19-6 and unranked in Class 7A.



What to know: South Forsyth will host a playoff game for the second straight year after finishing second in Region 6-7A. The War Eagles are certainly battle tested. South owns eight losses this season, and seven have come against ranked opponents: Archer [No. 9], Cherokee [No. 6], Cannon [No. 3 in North Carolina], North Forsyth [No. 1] three times, and West Forsyth [No. 10].



What’s next: Brookwood/East Coweta winner.

(3) West Forsyth at (2) Mountain View

When, where: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Mountain View High School.



Records, rankings, seedings: West Forsyth is 20-7 and ranked No. 10 in Class 7A; Mountain View is 11-15 and unranked in Class 7A.



What to know: After drawing Norcross as a first-round playoff opponent the past couple of seasons, West Forsyth's fortune appears to have changed as the Wolverines will face a Mountain View team that managed just one region win all season. The Bears pulled off the upset Feb. 14 in the Region 8-7A semifinals, beating top-seeded Peachtree Ridge 46-43, to secure a home playoff game. Similar to South Forsyth, all but one of West's losses this season have come against ranked opponents: North Forsyth [No. 1] twice, South Forsyth [No. 8] twice, Holy Innocents' [No. 1 in Class 1A Private], Dr. Phillips [No. 7 in Florida]



What’s next: Campbell/Parkview winner.

(4) Denmark at (1) Collins Hill

When, where: 5 p.m. Tuesday at Collins Hill High School.



Records, rankings, seedings: Denmark is 13-15 and unranked in Class 7A; Collins Hill is 8-12 and unranked in Class 7A.



What to know: Another ripple effect of Mountain View's tournament run puts Denmark in a manageable first-round matchup with 8-12 Collins Hill. The Danes can put up points in a hurry, and senior Sophie Smith averaged a shade over 27 points in three games in the Region 6-7A tournament. A win against Collins Hill would pit Denmark against either Pebblebrook [14-10] or Newton [7-17].



What’s next: Pebblebrook/Newton winner.

(3) Cedar Grove at (2) East Forsyth

When, where: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at East Forsyth High School.



Records, rankings, seedings: East Forsyth is 19-8 and unranked in Class 3A; Cedar Grove is 11-9 and unranked in Class 3A.



What to know: East Forsyth's first playoff victory in school history came in softball four months ago against Cedar Grove. On Tuesday, East's girls basketball team matches up against those same Saints. East's inaugural season has been a rousing success, with the Broncos hosting a first-round playoff game and on the doorstep of a 20-win season.



What’s next: Pierce County/Savannah winner.

BOYS

(4) Mill Creek at (1) West Forsyth

When, where: 7 p.m. Wednesday at West Forsyth High School.



Records, rankings, seedings: West Forsyth is 20-7 and unranked in Class 7A; Mill Creek is 7-17 and unranked in Class 7A.



What to know: West Forsyth clinched the Region 6-7A championship last week with a gutsy overtime victory against Denmark. The Wolverines draw a familiar opponent in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs, Mill Creek. West's first win of the season came Nov. 16 against the Hawks. Jake Mooney went for 26 points in that game and is coming off a tournament MVP performance, scoring 57 points in two games.



What’s next: Newton/McEachern winner.

(3) Mountain View at (2) Denmark

When, where: 7 p.m. Wednesday at Denmark High School.



Records, rankings, seedings: Denmark is 15-12 and unranked in Class 7A; Mountain View is 16-10 and unranked in Class 7A.



What to know: Denmark and Mountain View appear headed in different directions. The Danes dropped six of their first eight games but sprinted through the second half of their season, winning six of the past seven games and nearly winning the Region 6-7A championship. On the other hand, Mountain View opened the season 8-3 but has just two wins in the past month — both against Mill Creek.



What’s next: Grayson/Campbell winner.

(3) North Forsyth at (2) Collins Hill

When, where: 6 p.m. Wednesday at Collins Hill High School.



Records, rankings, seedings: North Forsyth is 15-13 and unranked in Class 7A; Collins Hill is 14-10 and unranked in Class 7A.



What to know: North Forsyth is in the playoffs for the first time since 2006, and the Raiders will try to keep their charmed season going at Collins Hill. The Eagles will be a stiff test for North, having lost only three games — all to North Gwinnett — since the start of the new year.

What’s next: Pebblebrook/Parkview winner.

(4) South Forsyth at (1) North Gwinnett

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at North Gwinnett High School.



Records, rankings, seedings: South Forsyth is 12-16 and unranked in Class 7A; North Gwinnett is 24-3 and ranked No. 5 in Class 7A.



What to know: The War Eagles open the playoffs against one of the longest teams they have seen this season. North Gwinnett is powered by forwards RJ Godfrey and Thomas Allard, so South's excellent guards will have to be on point to keep pace with the Bulldogs.



What’s next: East Coweta/South Gwinnett winner.

(3) East Forsyth at (2) Greater Atlanta Christian

When, where: 6 p.m. Wednesday at Greater Atlanta Christian.



Records, rankings, seedings: East Forsyth is 11-18 and unranked in Class 3A; Greater Atlanta Christian is 22-6 and ranked No. 6 in Class 3A.



What to know: East Forsyth ripped off an incredible run in the Region 7-3A tournament, winning against Dawson County, Cherokee Bluff and Gilmer to lock up the No. 3 seed and reach the playoffs in its inaugural season. The Broncos draw a Greater Atlanta Christian team that carried a nine-game winning streak into the Region 5-3A tournament championship, which the Spartans lost 59-57 to top-ranked Sandy Creek.



What’s next: Groves/Brantley County winner.