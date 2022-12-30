Basketball Roundup: 4 Forsyth County teams reach holiday tournament title games

The South Forsyth boys rallied from a halftime deficit to stun the tournament hosts in the semifinals of the Hounds Holiday Hoops Classic Thursday at Pope.

With the 58-54 triumph over the Greyhounds, the War Eagles reached the championship game and a Dec. 30 date with Cherokee.

After falling behind 18-12 at the end of the first quarter against Pope, South Forsyth (5-9) slowly came back. The War Eagles got within 29-27 at halftime before carrying a narrow 37-36 lead into the final stanza.

Caleb Underwood paced South Forsyth with 20 points. Brock Ferrell stepped up with a dozen points, while Jackson Spitzer and Charlie Gersmehl added 10 points apiece.

Lambert boys 80, Madisonville (Kentucky) 38

Niko Wilson scored 25 points — including the 1,000th of his career — in helping guide the Lambert boys to the title game of the Marlin Classic Thursday in Panama Beach City.

In addition to his scoring output, Wilson compiled four assists for the Longhorns. Cameron Bland recorded 14 points and five rebounds. Keenan Gagen (10 points, 4 rebounds) and James Tyre (9 points, 9 assists) also provided key contributions.

Lambert (7-5) will meet Lebanon (Tennessee) in the finals Dec. 30.

South Forsyth girls 54, Smith County (Tennessee) 29

South Forsyth's girls basketball team improved to 10-3 and punched its ticket to the Bobcat Classic championship game with a 54-29 win versus Smith County (Tennessee) Thursday in Bluffton, South Carolina.

The War Eagles started off clicking on all cylinders, building a 21-4 lead by the end of the first quarter. While the Owls managed to remain within 31-19 at halftime, the locals put the game away in the third period. At the start of the fourth, South Forsyth had doubled up its out-of-state foe by a 44-22 margin.

In the finals, the War Eagles will match up with the tournament host Bluffton Dec. 30.

North Forsyth girls 59, River Ridge (Florida) 40

The North Forsyth girls marched into the title game of the Carolina Invitational with a 59-40 victory over River Ridge (Florida) Thursday in Charleston, South Carolina.

After defeating a school with the same name as a Cherokee County neighbor, the Raiders will play an actual Cherokee County neighbor — Sequoyah — in the finals. The two teams faced off in an epic battle Dec. 10 in the Forsyth-Cherokee Challenge, with the Chiefs landing a 51-48 win.

With a trophy on the line this time, North Forsyth (7-4) will seek revenge in the Dec. 30 rematch.

Shiloh 54, West Forsyth boys 46

The West Forsyth boys fell to 6-6 overall and 0-2 in the Buford Classic with a 54-46 loss Thursday to Shiloh.

In the opening half, the Wolverines struggled to get much going offensively, as they trailed 27-11 at the interval.

West Forsyth made a late comeback bid, but Shiloh successfully salted the game away at the foul line.

Chase Damerell and Sam Maynard each posted 11 points for West Forsyth. Damerell also added six rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

The Wolverines will close out the tournament in a Dec. 30 meeting with Walnut Grove.

Forsyth Central girls victorious in Destin

The Forsyth Central girls ended their time in Florida with a win, topping Magnolia Heights (Mississippi) in come-from-behind fashion Thursday at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Basketball Blowout.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs fell to South Walton (Florida) in boys action.

Overall, both Forsyth Central teams finished 1-2 at the event.

Broncos close out stay in Florida

The East Forsyth basketball teams finished winless during the Innisfree Hotels Pensacola Beach Basketball Event in Florida. Facing some of tough competition from around the country, the Broncos wound up 0-6 collectively.

The boys team dropped a 72-48 decision to Rogers Heritage (Arkansas) Thursday, while the girls fell to Cumberland County (Tennessee) by a 60-38 final.