Basketball Roundup: Annarose Tyre lifts Lambert to win; Forsyth Central girls triumph

With under 10 seconds left, Annarose Tyre received a pass from Mackenzie Weyer on the left wing and buried a 3-pointer to lift Lambert to a 71-69 win Saturday at Walton.

The sophomore connection boosted the Longhorns to victory in the non-region contest less than 18 hours after a loss to Peachtree Ridge.

Tyre wound up with 18 points, while Weyer matched Zoe Zhuang with eight. Briley Elder paced Lambert (6-2) with 24 points.

Next up for the Longhorns will be their home opener, as Lambert will host North Forsyth Dec. 6.

Forsyth Central girls 54, Alpharetta 27

The Forsyth Central girls doubled up Alpharetta to capture their second straight win and even their record Saturday in Fulton County.

Bulldogs sophomore Lily DeLuca nearly outscored the Raiders herself, finishing with 26 points in the 54-27 victory.

Now 2-2 on the season, Forsyth Central will open Region 6-7A play Dec. 6 at Milton.

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 70, Denmark girls 34

Denmark fell behind quickly and couldn't recover against No. 4 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe in the Sandy's Spiel Showdown Saturday at Cherokee.

The Warriors built an 11-point lead in the first quarter and expanded upon that for a 40-17 halftime advantage. The Danes couldn't get back in the game in the second half, falling by a 70-34 final margin.

Moving forward, Denmark (3-6) will turn its attention to Region 6-7A play and a home contest Dec. 9 against Lambert.

Alpharetta 85, Forsyth Central boys 46

Forsyth Central's boys basketball team slipped to 0-7 to start the season following an 85-46 defeat Saturday at Alpharetta.

The Bulldogs will look to get into the win column Dec. 6 at Milton.