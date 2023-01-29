Basketball Roundup: Danes, War Eagles remain atop standings; Broncos pull off upset

While Denmark got off to a rough start Friday at South Forsyth, the Danes showed why they are the top team in Region 6-7A by rallying past the War Eagles for a 51-39 win.
In the opening quarter, South Forsyth (8-14, 3-4) managed to built an 11-3 lead. However, Denmark (13-8, 6-1) turned things around by halftime, holding a 20-18 edge at the break.
The Danes slowly pulled away in the second half, including carrying a 35-27 advantage into the final stanza.
South Forsyth girls 55, Denmark 24
The 10th-ranked South Forsyth girls continued to cruise towards an undefeated Region 6-7A campaign with a 55-24 win over Denmark Friday at home.
With a 35-8 lead at halftime, the War Eagles jumped out early en route to their 11th consecutive victory and 18th win in 19 games.
Sharon Tolliver posted 13 points.
South Forsyth now sits at 19-3 overall and 7-0 in the region. Despite its 5-17 record, Denmark sits tied for fourth in the region with a 2-5 mark.
East Forsyth girls 61, Walnut Grove 54
East Forsyth earned its second win over a ranked opponent in as many games by toppling eighth-ranked Walnut Grove, 61-54, Friday on the road.
The Broncos (11-11, 5-3 Region 8-4A North Subregion) will close the regular season with a trio of home games against Johnson (Hall), North Hall and Seckinger.
Walnut Grove 68, East Forsyth boys 42
The East Forsyth boys suffered a 68-42 loss Friday at Walnut Grove.
Bryce Bracco led the Broncos (9-13, 4-4 Region 8-4A North Subregion) with 15 points.