Basketball Roundup: Denmark sweeps Milton; North Forsyth splits with Lanier

The Denmark boys took over sole possession of first place in the Region 6-7A standings by edging out Milton in a 58-56 victory Wednesday at home.

At halftime, the Danes led by one point in the back-and-forth affair. After trailing 20-13, Denmark rallied back to take a 29-28 advantage into the break.

Following another even eight minutes, the teams entered the fourth quarter tied at 44-44.

Milton, a Class 7A state quarterfinalist last year, held a 54-48 edge before Denmark went on a late 10-0 run.

With the win, the Danes improved to 12-8 overall and 5-1 in the region ahead of a Jan. 27 trip to South Forsyth. The same night, Milton will host Lambert — which won the teams' first matchup — with second place in the region up for grabs.

Denmark girls 51, Milton 38

Denmark forged a tied for fourth place in Region 6-7A with a 51-38 victory over Milton Tuesday at home.

Emma Hempker and Hannah Lopez combined to outscore the Eagles, with the former pouring in 22 points and the latter contributing 17.

The result gave both teams a 2-4 record in the region. Barring a shakeup in the standings over the coming weeks, Denmark and Milton will meet in the first round of the region tournament on the heels of a rematch in the regular-season finale.

North Forsyth girls 56, Lanier 22

Erin Whalen racked up 20 points to help send the North Forsyth girls to a lopsided win over Lanier Tuesday on the road.

The 56-22 triumph kept the 10th-ranked Raiders atop the Region 8-6A standings.

Lindsey Pirkle added 14 points for North Forsyth (14-6, 6-1).

The Raiders will look to maintain their region ranking during upcoming games against Jackson County (Jan. 27) and Shiloh (Jan. 28) — teams currently with identical 2-5 records in the league.

Lanier 64, North Forsyth boys 44

North Forsyth couldn't keep pace with No. 3 Lanier in a Region 8-6A matchup Tuesday in Gwinnett County.

The Longhorns held the Raiders to 10 points in each of the first two quarters en route to a 34-20 halftime lead. North Forsyth pulled within 46-37 entering the fourth quarter before fading down the stretch in a 64-44 defeat.

Cole Kirouac managed 15 points for the Raiders (11-9, 4-3).

The loss kicked off a three-game week for North Forsyth, which will host Jackson County Jan. 27 and head to Shiloh Jan. 28.