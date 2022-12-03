Basketball Roundup: East Forsyth girls win region opener at Madison County

The East Forsyth girls basketball team entered its Region 8-4A opener without two starters and one of the team's top options off the bench.

It didn't seem to matter much, as the Broncos charged to a 65-43 victory Friday at Madison County.

Now 4-2 overall, No. 8 ranked East Forsyth will turn its attention to its region home opener Dec. 6 against Cherokee Bluff.

Peachtree Ridge 76, Lambert boys 73

A high-scoring matchup between unbeaten teams went against Lambert in a 76-73 defeat Friday at Peachtree Ridge.

Niko Wilson went off for 31 points and added three assists, but it wasn't enough to extend the Longhorns' perfect start to three games, as the Lions moved to 5-0.

William Dopfer posted a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds. Cameron Bland added 13 points and four boards.

Lambert will play its home opener Dec. 6 against former region rival North Forsyth.

Trinity Christian 42, Denmark girls 33

The Denmark girls dropped to 3-5 on the season with a 42-33 loss Friday at Trinity Christian.

Hannah Lopez led the Danes with 11 points, while Emma Hempker contributed 10 points and six rebounds.

Denmark faces a quick turnaround with a neutral-site match against fourth-ranked Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe as part of the Sandy's Spiel Showdown Dec. 3 at Cherokee.

Peachtree Ridge 50, Lambert girls 38

Lambert couldn't get its offense going enough to topple the sixth-ranked girls basketball team in Class 7A in a 50-38 road loss Friday at Peachtree Ridge.

Briley Elder put together a strong performance, scoring half of her team's points. Kenzie Weyer finished with eight points.

The Longhorns (5-2) receive a chance to quickly get the bitter taste out of their mouths with a Dec. 3 trip to Walton.

Madison County 69, East Forsyth boys 44

In its Region 8-4A opener, the East Forsyth boys couldn't overcome a slow start Friday at Madison County.

Facing a Red Raiders side ranked No. 6 in Class 4A, the Broncos fell behind 21-10 after one quarter and scored just two additional points in the second period of an eventual 69-44 defeat.

East Forsyth (3-4) will look to bounce back versus Cherokee Bluff Dec. 6 at home.

Harvester 60, Horizon Christian boys 52

A rough first half and tough shooting night from deep resigned Horizon Christian's boys basketball team to a season-opening defeat Thursday at home.

The Warriors fell behind 12-4 entering the second quarter and trailed 31-14 by halftime against Harvester. Even though Horizon rallied in the second half, the hosts couldn't overcome a 2-for-24 performance from beyond the arc in the 60-52 setback.

After the slow start, the Warriors held a scoring edge in each of the final two periods but couldn't complete the comeback.

Isaac Bealer paced Horizon with 15 points, including a dozen in the fourth quarter. Canon Ross joined him in double-figures with 11 points.

Evan Holcombe recorded eight points, 11 rebounds and three assists. Will Maher posted seven points, five boards, six assists and three steals.