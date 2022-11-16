Basketball Roundup: East Forsyth, West Forsyth teams sweep

In a top-10 matchup. the East Forsyth girls took down Woodstock in impressive fashion Tuesday in Cherokee County.

The Broncos, who are ranked No. 7 in Class 4A, defeated 6A's No. 10 team by a 62-43 margin on their home floor.

With the win, East Forsyth improved to 2-0 on the season ahead of the school's Saturday Thanksgiving Classic.

East Forsyth boys 71, Woodstock 65

Bryce Bracco poured in 30 points and nabbed five steals to lead East Forsyth to a 71-65, season-opening win Tuesday at Woodstock.

Davey Hyams produced 13 points for the Broncos. Gavin Scheu and Cannon Hunter each produced eight points, with the former contributing nine rebounds.

West Forsyth girls 54, Mill Creek 48

The West Forsyth girls bounced back from a close loss in their opener to return the favor to Mill Creek Tuesday at home.

Molly Quincy compiled 18 points to lead the Wolverines to a 54-48 victory over the Hawks.

Katherine Bottoms finished with 13 points, while Marlee Raymond and Riley Pepin stepped up with nine and eight points, respectively.

West Forsyth boys 48, Mill Creek 44

After the girls pulled out a narrow win, the West Forsyth boys completed the sweep with a similarly tightly contested affair Tuesday at home.

Behind 16 points and four rebounds from Will Moore, the defending Region 6-7A champion Wolverines got their season off to a winning note, topping Mill Creek by a 48-44 final score.

Lachlan Povenz recorded 10 points and six rebounds. The junior came through in the clutch by hitting 5 of 6 foul shots in the fourth quarter.

Braden Halloran posted eight points and three each of rebounds and assists. Chase Damerell and Sam Maynard each finished with six points and five boards.