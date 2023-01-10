Basketball Roundup: Lambert girls earn weekend victories; West Forsyth teams land non-region wins

The Lambert girls blew past Milton and Alpharetta on back-to-back days, beating their North Fulton opponents by a combined 82 points in home games Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Against the Eagles, the Longhorns put together a 66-29 victory in Region 6-7A play. Lambert registered an even more impressive 67-22 non-region win against Alpharetta the following day.

Now 12-4 overall and 2-0 in the region, Lambert will face off against the only other unbeaten team in the league — South Forsyth — Jan. 10 on the road.

West Forsyth girls 40, Sprayberry 30

The West Forsyth girls continued its strong play on the defensive end of the floor in a 40-30 victory against Sprayberry in the She Got Game Classic Saturday at Suwanee Sports Academy.

Less than 24 hours after a similarly scored 41-28 win over Forsyth Central, the Wolverines turned up the pressure again to improve to 8-6 on the season.

Molly Quincy earned MVP honors with a 15-point, 10 rebound double-double. Playing in just her second game of the year, Molly Kate Leonard posted 10 points and eight boards.

West Forsyth will return to region action against Milton Jan. 10 at home.

West Forsyth boys 59, Monroe Area 44

West Forsyth quickly bounced back from a loss to rival Forsyth Central by downing Monroe Area by a 59-44 margin in the Gold City Shootout Saturday at Lumpkin County.

The Wolverines (7-8) used improvement in the turnover and rebounding departments in the second half to earn the victory over one of Class 3A's top-ranked teams. A 19-for-22 performance at the foul line helped immensely, as well.

Sam Maynard contributed 21 points and nine rebounds, while Chase Damerell posted 17 points and eight boards. Gray Smith added eight points.

Next up for West Forsyth will be a visit from No. 10 Milton in Region 6-7A play Jan. 10 at home.