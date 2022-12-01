Basketball Roundup: Lambert sweeps, Forsyth Central, South Forsyth girls emerge victorious

It was a road win for the Lambert Longhorns girls basketball team on Tuesday, as they defeated Mill Creek, 51-36, to improve to 5-1

Briley Elder and Annarose Tyre both had a team-high of 14 points.

The Lambert boys basketball was victorious as well Tuesday, blowing out Mill Creek, 68-49.

Keenan Gagen erupted for 31 points and four assists to pace the Longhorns (2-0). Freshman William Dopfer produced a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds. Niko Wilson contributed 10 points and four assists.

Both Lambert teams will be in action Dec. 2 for a doubleheader at Peachtree Ridge. The girls will also be in action the following day at Walton.



Forsyth Central splits with Northview

Against Northview on Tuesday, Forsyth Central girls basketball won 57-42 at home for their first victory of the season.

Lily DeLuca led the Bulldogs (1-2) on the offensive end with 22 points.

As for the Forsyth Central boys basketball, they have yet to get into a rhythm this season, losing their sixth straight to open the year — this time in a nail-biting game against Northview, 50-48.

The Bulldogs will resume action Dec. 3 with non-region matchups at Alpharetta.



South Forsyth girls down Walton

For the second time this season, the South Forsyth War Eagles girls basketball team cracked 70 points — this time it was in a 76-46 win Tuesday at Walton.

Ava McGlockton produced 13 points and eight rebounds in the victory for the War Eagles (3-2). Sharon Tolliver added 10 points and a pair of steals.

Meanwhile, the South Forsyth boys basketball team fell to Walton, 79-53, to drop to 2-3 on the season.

On Dec. 1, the War Eagles will host North Forsyth for a non-region doubleheader at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

West Forsyth girls fall to Galloway

The West Forsyth girls came up short against Galloway in a 76-62 defeat Tuesday in Atlanta.

Marlee Raymond hit a trio of 3-pointers en route to a team-high 18 points. Molly Quincy produced 15 points for the Wolverines (3-3).

Katherine Bottoms and Averey Glaze each scored 10 points, with Bottoms adding four assists.