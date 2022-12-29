Basketball Roundup: North Forsyth, South Forsyth girls triumph in South Carolina tournaments

South Forsyth cruised to a 70-30 win over Creekside (Florida) in its opening game of the Bobcat Classic Wednesday in Bluffton, South Carolina.

Maggie Thompson posted 10 points and five assists for the War Eagles.

With the victory, South Forsyth improved to 9-3 ahead of a Dec. 29 matchup with Smith County (Tennessee).

North Forsyth girls 52, Christian Academy (Kentucky) 41

North Forsyth's girls basketball team advanced to the semifinals of the Carolina Invitational with a 52-41 triumph over Christian Academy of Louisville (Kentucky) Wednesday in Charleston, South Carolina,

Erin Whalen racked up 16 points for the Raiders (6-4), while Lindsey Pirkle nearly matched that total with 15. Kamryn Gardner contributed nine points.

With a spot in the title game on the line, North Forsyth will meet up with River Ridge (Florida) Dec. 29.

South Forsyth boys 80, Woodstock 55

Jackson Spitzer poured in 28 points to lead the South Forsyth boys to victory in the opening round of the Hounds Holiday Hoop Classic Wednesday at Pope.

Brandon Mankin and Caleb Underwood chipped in 11 points apiece in the 80-55 win over Woodstock.

Payne Smith (10 points) and Charlie Gersmehl (9) also stepped up offensively for the War Eagles.

South Forsyth (4-9) will square off against the tournament hosts in a Dec. 29 semifinal.

Lambert boys 75, Pleasant Grove (Alabama) 68

Cameron Bland and Niko Wilson each scored 20-plus points to send the Lambert boys to a 75-68 win over Pleasant Grove (Alabama) in the first round of the Marlin Classic Wednesday at Panama City Beach, Florida.

Bland recorded 22 points and four rebounds, while Wilson contributed 20 points and three assists. James Tyre managed 15 points and eight assists. William Dopfer posted eight points and eight boards.

The Longhorns (6-5) will compete Dec. 29 in the tournament semifinals.

Archer 66, West Forsyth boys 28

West Forsyth finished with almost as many turnovers as points in a 66-28 loss to Archer Thursday to open the Buford Classic.

The Wolverines (6-5) fell victim to a stingy Tigers defense that forced 27 turnovers and never looked back after taking a 22-8 lead after one quarter.

Sam Maynard finished with 16 points for West Forsyth, which is slated to battle Shiloh in the consolation semifinals Dec. 29.

Forsyth Central boys, girls come up short

Single-digit defeats made for a sour second day for Forsyth Central in the Hilton Sandestin Beach Basketball Blowout Wednesday in Destin, Florida.

After earning their first win of the season in the opening round, the Bulldogs dropped a quarterfinal contest versus Saltillo (Mississippi) by a 54-46 final margin.

In similar fashion, the Forsyth Central girls fell to Buckhorn (Kentucky), 60-51, ahead of its tournament finale Dec. 29 against Magnolia Heights (Mississippi).

Next up for the Forsyth Central boys (1-12) will be a consolation matchup against South Walton (Florida) the same day.

East Forsyth teams fall again in Florida

The East Forsyth girls and boys teams each dropped to 0-2 in the Innisfree Hotels Pensacola Beach Basketball Event Thursday in Florida.

In the girls contest, the Broncos fell to Hendersonville (Tennessee) by a 51-32 final score. Just prior to that, the East Forsyth boys suffered an 81-37 defeat versus Olentangy Liberty (Ohio).

Both teams will conclude their stay at the event Dec. 29, when the girls face Cumberland County (Tennessee) and the boys match up against Rogers Heritage (Arkansas).