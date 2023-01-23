Basketball Roundup: Raiders win at State Farm Arena; Wolverines, Bulldogs swept

The North Forsyth Raiders boys basketball didn’t disappoint in front of the big lights, as they defeated Greater Christian Atlanta, 61-36, in non-region play Saturday at State Farm Arena.

Senior forward Cole Kirouac’s paint presence was a huge factor in the win.

Meanwhile, the North Forsyth girls basketball team shined as well in the home of the Atlanta Hawks. The Raiders tied a season-high in points in their 79-55 victory over the Spartans.

On Jan. 24, North Forsyth — whose girls are now 13-6 and whose boys sit at 11-8 overall — will resume Region 8-4A action at Lanier.

Wolverines fail to pick up road wins

The West Forsyth Wolverines basketball teams fell in non-region action Saturday at neighboring Sequoyah.

The boys basketball team came up agonizingly short, 73-67, marking the Wolverines' 12th loss in their past 14 games. Ten of those defeats have been by fewer than a dozen points.

Chase Damerell recorded 18 points and eight rebounds. Brandon Goldberger chipped in 13 points.

Meanwhile, the West Forsyth girls basketball team wasn’t on the winning side of the scoreboard in back-to-back games. Following Friday's Region 6-7A defeat to South Forsyth, the Wolverines fell against the Chiefs by a 62-41 final margin.

Molly Quincy racked up 23 points and four each of rebounds and assists in the defeat.

Next on the Wolverines' schedule are home region matchups Jan. 24 against Lambert.

Bulldogs swept by Eagles

Forsyth Central suffered a Region 6-7A sweep at the hands of Milton Friday at home.

In the girls game, the Eagles landed a 41-25 victory, pulling away after holding a slim 10-6 lead after one period.

Abby Lamm led the Bulldogs (4-15, 0-5) with eight points and 10 rebounds. Hailey Berman added six points and nine boards.

The boys game got out of hand for Forsyth Central, as the Bulldogs fell by a 92-34 final margin against a top-10 ranked team.

Forsyth Central (3-16, 1-4) will look to rebound versus South Forsyth Jan. 24 on the road.