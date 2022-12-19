Basketball Roundup: South Forsyth girls, East Forsyth boys triumph in weekend action

A weekend trip to Tennessee produced a pair of hard-fought games for the South Forsyth girls basketball team.

The War Eagles emerged victorious against Brentwood Academy with a 38-37 triumph Friday. South Forsyth, though, fell in overtime to Providence Christian Academy by a 68-65 final margin Saturday.

Both games took place at Providence Christian in Murfreesboro.

Sharon Tolliver finished with 14 points in the win over Brentwood. The senior added 16 points in the Saturday setback.

Ava McGlockton contributed a career-high 26 points in the defeat.

East Forsyth boys top Banks County

East Forsyth rebounded from a heartbreaking loss in Region 8-4A play to pick up a victory over Banks County in the Bronco Holiday Classic Saturday at home.

The hosts produced three players in double-figures during the 69-59 win to improve to 5-7.

Bryce Bracco led the way with 18 points. Matthew Rouse narrowly missed out on a double-double, finishing with 16 points and nine rebounds. Davey Hyams added 14 points.

Gavin Scheu contributed 13 rebounds. Cannon Hunter chipped in 11 boards and six assists.

On Friday night, East Forsyth dropped a gut-wrenching 61-60 defeat at Chestatee.

Hyams led the way with 16 points. Hunter totaled 12 points and 10 rebounds. Bracco managed 11 points. Rouse finished with 10 points and five rebounds.

Hunter, Bracco and Rouse each handed out four assists.

With the defeat, the Broncos fell to 1-4 in the region.

In the girls game, East Forsyth came up short against Chestatee by a 59-46 score.

The defeat dropped the Broncos to 5-5 overall and 2-3 in region.

Warriors earn pair of wins

The Horizon Christian boys swept its weekend contests, downing Academe of the Oaks Friday and Johnson (Hall) Saturday.

The Warriors blew the doors off of the Firebirds in earning a 57-13 win.

Horizon opened with a dominant 27-2 advantage in the first quarter. Academe of the Oaks scored three, one and seven points, respectively, over the final three periods.

Isaac Bealer (14 points), Cooper Johnson (13) and Liam Random (12) all reached double-figures for the Warriors. Johnson and Random added six steals each.

Against Johnson, Horizon led 29-18 at halftime behind a dominant second quarter. The Knight rallied in the third quarter before the Warriors held on late for a 56-51 victory.

Johnson pulled within 54-51. However, Bealer hit two free throws, and then took a charge to seal the win.

Bealer finished with 13 points, while Johnson led Horizon with 25 points.

Lambert boys fall to Trinity Christian

Niko Wilson put together a monster performance, but it wasn't quite enough to lead the Lambert boys to victory in the Bronco Holiday Classic Saturday at East Forsyth.

Facing Trinity Christian, Wilson racked up 37 points and added four assists in a 69-64 defeat.

With the result, the Longhorns fell to 4-5 ahead of a Dec. 20 trip to Jefferson.

Denmark girls drop Pope tourney opener

Denmark's girls basketball team fell to Johns Creek, 40-22, in the opening round of a holiday tournament Saturday at Pope.

Earlier in the week, the Danes dropped a 49-40 decision to a North Cobb team that beat them 47-18 back on Nov. 17.

Emma Hempker finished with 17 points and five rebounds in the home loss. Hannah Lopez added 11 points and three assists, while Naomi Manoj totaled nine points and five boards.

Now 3-10 on the year, Denmark will finish out its run in the Pope tourney before returning to the court in 2023.

Forsyth Central girls, South Forsyth boys swept in Sequoyah tourney

The Forsyth Central girls and South Forsyth boys teams both competed in the War Lodge Tournament hosted by Sequoyah but neither side managed to land a win over the weekend in Cherokee County.

In Friday's action, the Bulldogs fell to Grovetown, 55-27, while the War Eagles came up narrowly short against North Cobb, 66-61.

Saturday, Forsyth Central dropped a second game this season to Etowah — this one by a 54-16 margin. South Forsyth, meanwhile, suffered a 64-40 defeat to Hoover (Alabama).

In the loss to North Cobb — the only game for which stats were available — South Forsyth received 14 points from Jackson Spitzer. Caleb Underwood added 11 points, and Charlie Gersmehl chipped in with nine.