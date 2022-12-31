Basketball Roundup: South Forsyth girls, Lambert boys capture tournament titles

The South Forsyth girls basketball team shut out Bluftton in the first quarter of the Bobcat's own tournament en route to winning a holiday championship Friday in South Carolina.

South Forsyth seniors Ava McGlockton, Clara Morris and Sharon Tolliver pose with trophies after the Bobcat Classic championship game Friday in Bluffton, South Carolina. (Photo submitted)

In a defensive slugfest, the War Eagles held a slim 5-0 lead after the opening period before eventually earning a 43-33 victory in the Bobcat Classic.

South Forsyth extended its advantage to 23-8 by halftime and held a 36-23 edge entering the final stanza.

Tournament MVP Clara Morris racked up 20 points. Fellow seniors Ava McGlockton and Sharon Tolliver earned all-tournament team selection.

With the victory, the War Eagles improved to 11-3 overall, including 10 victories in their past 11 games.

South Forsyth will open the 2023 portion of the schedule with a home game Jan. 3 against Walton — a Cobb County foe that the War Eagles routed 76-46 Nov. 29 in Marietta.

Lambert's boys basketball team poses with the first-place trophy after winning the Marlin Classic Friday in Palm Beach City, Florida. (Photo submitted)



Lambert boys 63, Lebanon (Tennessee) 50

Lambert downed Lebanon (Tennessee) by a 63-50 final to capture the Marlin Classic title Friday in Palm Beach City, Florida.

Niko Wilson recorded 19 points and three assists. James Tyre managed 15 points and eight assists.

Cameron Bland contributed a dozen points and six rebounds. Keenan Gagen posted 10 points and five rebounds. William Dopfer narrowly missed out on a double-double, finishing with seven points and 10 boards.

After sweeping through the tournament, the Longhorns will enter 2023 with an 8-5 record.

Lambert will return to action against Mountain View Jan. 3 at home.

Sequoyah 45, North Forsyth girls 42

For the second time in the month of December, North Forsyth's girls basketball team fell to Sequoyah by a three-point margin. The two games just so happened to take place about 350 miles apart.

After dropping a 51-48 contest in the Forsyth-Cherokee Challenge Dec. 10 at Cherokee High, the Raiders came up short, 45-42, in the finals of the Carolina Invitational Friday in Charleston, South Carolina.

London Weaver paced North Forsyth (7-5) with 18 points, while Erin Whalen added a dozen.

The Raiders will open play in Region 8-6A versus Lanier Jan. 3 at home.

Cherokee 67, South Forsyth boys 48

The South Forsyth boys fell in the championship game of the Hounds Holiday Hoops Classic Friday at Pope.

Facing nearby Cherokee, the War Eagles dropped a 67-48 decision.

Jackson Spitzer, who posted 14 points, earned a spot on the all-tournament team.

South Forsyth (5-10) will return to action against Walton Jan. 3 at home.

Walnut Grove 57, West Forsyth boys 55

The West Forsyth boys finished winless in the Buford Classic after dropping a 57-55 contest Friday to Walnut Grove.

Sam Maynard finished with 23 points. Lachlan Povenz recorded 16 points and six rebounds.

Following their fourth straight defeat, the Wolverines end the 2022 portion of the schedule with a 6-7 record.

West Forsyth will look to bounce back in the new year, beginning with a Region 6-7A matchup Jan. 6 at Forsyth Central.