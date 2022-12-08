Basketball Roundup: South Forsyth girls win 4th straight; Horizon, Pinecrest split rivalry games

The South Forsyth girls basketball team extended its win streak to four with a 61-48 victory against Mill Creek Tuesday at home.

The game was great from start to finish for Clara Morris, who had 13 points, six rebounds and three steals. In addition to scoring 12 points, Sharon Tolliver also registered two steals.

In the boys game, South Forsyth lost 48-36 for its third straight defeat.

The War Eagles led at the end of the first three quarters — 11-7, 23-19 and 33-31. But in the fourth quarter, they scored just three points to the Hawks’ 17.

A total of eight steals were recorded by the War Eagles defense, along with two blocks.

South Forsyth will host a Region 6-7A doubleheader Dec. 9 against West Forsyth. The girls will play at 6 p.m., and the boys are slated to start at approximately 7:30.

Milton 61, Forsyth Central boys 50

The Forsyth Central Bulldogs fell to Milton, 61-50, in the Region 6-7A opener for both teams Tuesday on the road.

The defeat goes down as the Bulldogs' eighth straight loss to begin the season.

Forsyth Central's girls team will travel Dec. 9 to Milton for their matchup. Both Forsyth Central teams will be in action Dec. 10 in the Forsyth-Cherokee Classic at Cherokee High.

Horizon, Pinecrest split rivalry games

The Horizon Christian girls blew past rival Pinecrest Academy, but the Paladins rallied to win the boys matchup Tuesday at home.

Horizon jumped out to a 19-5 lead after one quarter in the girls game before Pinecrest rallied to get within 27-20 at halftime.

The Warriors, though, dominated the second half to earn a 65-35 victory.

Eighth-grader Nyla Black compiled 23 points on 50% shooting to go with seven rebounds, five assists and seven steals.

Katie Beckstrom (16 points, 6 rebounds) and Addyson-Iva Moore (13 points, 7 rebounds) also put together strong showings for Horizon.

Fiamma Delbalzo and Gracyn Washburn paced Pinecrest with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

The boys contest followed a similar first-half script, with the Warriors holding quarter leads of 19-10 and 30-27. Horizon extended its advantage to 43-37 entering the final stanza before a Pinecrest comeback earned the hosts a 57-52 win.

Patrick Frain and Robert Kiernan each recorded 20 points to lead the Paladins. Joe Frain added 11 points and a team-high six rebounds.

Isaac Bealer registered 18 points for the Warriors, while Evan Holcombe and Cooper Johnson contributed 11 points apiece.

The night before in Kennesaw, Horizon's teams swept against Shiloh Hills, with the girls winning 45-19 and boys triumphing 62-55.

Black matched the Challengers with 19 points of her own.

But the key to victory proved to be the Warriors defense, as the visitors held Shiloh Hills to single-digit points in each quarter.

A huge third quarter ended up being the difference in the boys matchup, as the Warriors held a decisive 28-10 advantage to blow open a game that entered halftime with Horizon clinging to a 28-25 lead.

Johnson led the Warriors with 24 points, including a 9-for-11 performance at the foul line. Bealer wound up with 15 points and Holcombe added 11.