Basketball Roundup: Stefan Davidov's record-breaking display spurs Denmark; Forsyth Central sweeps Northview

Stefan Davidov put together one of the best individual performances in the history of Denmark boys basketball during the MLK Peach Ball Classic Monday at Berkmar.

Davidov set new program bests in points scored (37) and 3-pointers made (9) in an 87-64 victory over W.D. Muhammad. The senior knocked down 13 of his 25 field goal attempts, including half of his 18 shots from distance.

Even still, Davidov wasn't the only Dane who was on fire from deep. In total, Denmark hit 17 triples, with a dozen coming before halftime.

With the result, the Danes improved to 11-7 ahead of six consecutive Region 6-7A games to end the regular season. Denmark currently sits atop the region standings as the only undefeated team, with a meeting against Lambert looming Jan. 20 on the road.

Forsyth Central boys 55, Northview 51

The Forsyth Central boys avenged one of their most heartbreaking losses by earning a non-region win Tuesday at Northview.

In late November with the Bulldogs seeking their first win, the Titans emerged with a 50-48 victory in Cumming. This time, Forsyth Central returned the favor.

Aidan Nutty paced the Bulldogs with 14 points in a 55-51 triumph. Caleb Drummer and Camp Wyatt added 12 points apiece, while Lucas Hertzler chipped in with 11.

Now 3-15 overall, Forsyth Central will return to Region 6-7A action versus Milton Jan. 20 at home.

Forsyth Central girls 47, Northview 36

Three Forsyth Central players reached double-figures as the Bulldogs finished a season sweep of non-region foe Northview Tuesday in Fulton County.

Hadley O'Hara paced Forsyth Central with 13 points. Hailey Berman added a dozen points for the locals, while Lily DeLuca posted 10.

Northview held a slim 11-10 lead after one period, but Forsyth Central held a 25-12 scoring advantage over the middle two quarters en route to a 47-36 triumph.

The Bulldogs improved to 4-14 with the win. Half of their victories have come against the Titans — the other being a 57-40 home win in November.

Greater Atlanta Christian 64, East Forsyth girls 52

Ella Holbrook's monster game wasn't enough to lead East Forsyth past Greater Atlanta Christian in the MLK Classic Monday at Holy Innocents'.

Holbrook sank 10 triples en route to 39 points in a 64-52 defeat against the Spartans.

East Forsyth (9-10) will look to bounce back and run its Region 8-4A winning streak to five games when the Broncos host East Hall Jan. 20 at Extra Mile Arena.

Dutchtown 72, Lambert boys 61

Lambert hung around against Class 5A No. 5 ranked Dutchtown, but the Longhorns never managed to make a final push to close the gap in the MLK Peach Ball Classic Monday at Berkmar.

Playing in the final contest of the event, Lambert couldn't quite land what would have been its ninth win in 10 games.

The Longhorns (12-7) will be aiming to get back in the race for the Region 6-7A top seed Jan. 20, when they host first-place Denmark.