Basketball: South Forsyth, Lambert teams triumph in region play

South Forsyth set itself up to potentially earn the No. 3 seed in the Region 6-7A boys basketball tournament by edging Milton, 60-56, in overtime Friday at home.

Brett Brown proved to be the main catalyst for the War Eagles, hitting six 3-pointers en route to 24 points. Caleb Underwood registered 18 points, including sinking a pair of key free throws in overtime.

Jackson Spitzer and Charlie Gersmehl recorded eight points apiece for South Forsyth (9-15, 4-5).

The War Eagles trailed 13-12 after one quarter and fell behind 28-20 entering the locker room. However, the hosts held a 21-12 scoring edge in the third quarter to get back into the game.

While Milton (17-7, 5-4) rallied to force overtime, South Forsyth held the visitors to just two points in the extra session.

Entering the final night of the regular season, none of the top five seeds have been decided for the region tournament.

The War Eagles can finish anywhere from third to fifth, depending on the result of their game against Forsyth Central along with the outcomes of the Denmark-Milton and West Forsyth-Lambert matchups.

South Forsyth girls 45, Milton 22

Milton offered little resistance, as South Forsyth eased to its 13 straight win Friday at home.

While the Eagles played much better defensively this time around, the War Eagles still produced a resounding 45-22 victory in Region 6-7A action.

Sharon Tolliver and Maggie Thompson paced South Forsyth's strong defensive showing, with each player producing three steals and a drawn charge.

The eight-ranked War Eagles — who have won 19 of their past 20 games, including a 73-21 rout in the first meeting with the Eagles — will close out the regular season Feb. 7 at Forsyth Central. South Forsyth (21-3, 9-0) is guaranteed to be the No. 1 seed in the region tournament regardless of the result.

Lambert girls 73, Forsyth Central 26

Lambert has been the clear-cut second-best team in Region 6-7A throughout the regular season, and the Longhorns continued their charge towards a potential home playoff game with a 73-26 victory over Forsyth Central Friday at home.

Having now secured a bye in the region tournament and the automatic bid to the Class 7A state playoffs that goes along with it, Lambert (18-6, 7-2) can focus on closing out the regular season Feb. 7 versus West Forsyth. The Longhorns and third-seeded Wolverines are lined up to potentially meet again in the region tourney semifinals with the right to host a 7A first-round game on the line.

Meanwhile, Forsyth Central's young group will end the regular season against No. 1 seed South Forsyth Feb. 7 at home. The Bulldogs (4-19, 0-9) are locked into the sixth seed for the region tournament and will face host West Forsyth in the first round.

Lambert boys 76, Forsyth Central 42

Lambert continued its strong finish to the regular season with its fifth consecutive victory and 13th win in 15 games Friday at home.

In completing the season sweep of Forsyth Central, the Longhorns produced a second straight triumph by at least 30 points, downing the Bulldogs by a 76-42 margin.

Will Dopfer went off in the Region 6-7A contest. The freshman compiled 19 points, seven rebounds and five steals.

Keenan Gagen recorded 17 points and four assists. Cam Bland posted 10 points and five rebounds.

Next up for Lambert (17-7, 7-2) is the regular-season finale Feb. 7 at West Forsyth.

Forsyth Central (3-21, 1-8) will look to enter the region tournament on a positive note when South Forsyth visits the same night.