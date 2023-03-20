Basketball: Trio of Forsyth County girls earn all-state honorable-mention status

Forsyth County girls basketball players from three different local high schools received all-state honorable-mention recognition from Sandy's Spiel.
South Forsyth's Clara Morris — Region 6-7A Player of the Year — earned a nod in Class 7A. North Forsyth's Erin Whalen, who won MVP in the senior girls game at the North Ga. All-Star Classic, landed on the 6A honorable-mention list. East Forsyth's Ella Holbrook, who also participated in the senior all-star game, garnered honorable mention in 4A.
All three players recently were honored by the Forsyth County Tip-Off Club for their contributions this season.