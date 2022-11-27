Boys Basketball: Danes win pair, Horns take opener in North Georgia Showcase

Playing on back-to-back days, the Denmark boys emerged with a pair of victories in the North Georgia Showcase over the weekend at East Forsyth.

On Friday, the Danes downed Duluth by a 70-56 margin. The next day, Denmark earned a 69-52 win against Monsignor Donovan.

Against the Wildcats, the Danes used a smothering defense to build a 10-3 lead after one quarter. Denmark expanded that advantage to 12 points by halftime and 20 entering the final stanza.

Playing in his first game of the season due to a knee injury, Stefan Davidov recorded 18 points, including a 4-for-6 performance from deep.

Keinan McFarlande racked up 14 points and an equal number of rebounds for a double-double. The 6-foot-10 senior added four blocks.

Josh Langefels and Chad Molloy recorded double-digit points on efficient shooting displays. Langefels totaled 14 points on 50% shooting from the field and 66.7% shooting from the 3-point line. Molloy shot 80% from the floor en route to 11 points.

In Saturday's contest, McFarlande led the way with 20 points.

Next for Denmark (5-3) will be a non-region matchup Nov. 29 at Lanier.

Lambert 70, Chattahoochee 50

After a postseason run to remember for its football team, Lambert boys basketball opened its campaign later than the rest of Forsyth County.

But the Longhorns didn't show much rust in starting off with a 70-50 win over Chattahoochee in the North Georgia Showcase Saturday at East Forsyth.



Niko Wilson paced Lambert with 20 points, while Will Dopfer recorded a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Keenan Gagen posted nine points, four rebounds and four assists. Cameron Bland finished with eight points and five rebounds. James Tyre managed seven points and eight assists.

Lambert will seek a 2-0 start Nov. 29 at Mill Creek.

Greater Atlanta Christian 54, East Forsyth 48

The East Forsyth boys dropped a hard-fought matchup with Greater Atlanta Christian Saturday in the North Georgia Showcase.

Playing on its home court, the Broncos came up short despite 17 points from Matthew Rouse.

East Forsyth (3-2) will be back at home Nov. 29 against Sequoyah.