Boys Soccer Roundup: Lambert earns region title; South Forsyth secures home playoff game

Lambert (12-1-1, 4-1) racked up five goals in the first half, and the Longhorns didn't let up in the second half to secure the No. 1 seed and a date with Kennesaw Mountain in the first round of the state playoffs April 12 at home.

Cole Nelson struck first for Lambert. Following a goal from Max Degyansky, Nelson scored again for a 3-0 advantage.

Mason Bell converted a penalty kick to extend the lead before Kasra Ghaini rounded out the Longhorns' first-half outburst.

In the second half, Degyansky knocked in a free kick off the post, Rohit Rajesh scored on a counterattack and Cam Johnston completed the onslaught.

Prior to taking aim at the Class 7A state championship, Lambert will compete in the Southern Coast Cup March 30-April 1 in Foley, Alabama.

South Forsyth 2, Milton 1

Dino Stavros scored a goal and assisted on another to vault South Forsyth to a 2-1 victory against Milton Friday at home.

Stavros assisted Ethan Elmore on a goal, while Harrison Spencer assisted Stavros on his goal.

Goalkeeper Johan Kohnen helped secure the win for the hosts, whose only loss this season came at No. 1 Lambert.

With the result, the third-ranked War Eagles (12-1, 4-1) secure the No. 2 seed in the region and an April 12 home playoff game against Wheeler.

South Forsyth will play a couple of tune-up games against Dunwoody and Chattahoochee.

Pinecrest Academy 3, Johnson Ferry Christian 0

After losing 1-0 at home to Johnson Ferry Christian, Pinecrest Academy returned the favor with a 3-0 road win Friday in Cobb County.

Christian Sobb, Andy Castro and Luca Baxter scored the goals for the Paladins. Baxter, Patrick Frain and Matt Smith provided assists.

Now 8-5 overall, Pinecrest — which also reversed a 3-0 loss Wednesday at North Forsyth — will turn its attention to GAPPS Section 2, Division 1-AA play, as four of its final five regular-season games will be against rivals Fideles Christian and Lanier Christian.

East Forsyth 7, Madison County 0

Despite knowing that a state playoff berth wasn't on the cards for this season, the East Forsyth boys made a statement in their Region 8-4A finale, thrashing Madison County by a 7-0 score.

The host Red Raiders took the brunt of the Broncos' frustration at finishing fifth in the extremely loaded region.

On the heels of consecutive home losses to East Hall and Johnson (Hall), East Forsyth knew it couldn't recover in the standings. However, the Broncos produced some momentum to carry into their last game March 28 at Forsyth Central.