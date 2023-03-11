Boys Soccer Roundup: War Eagles down Wolverines; Broncos rout Trojans

Landon Dennis scored twice to vault South Forsyth past West Forsyth, 4-1, in a Region 6-7A matchup Thursday at home.

The third-ranked War Eagles took a 3-1 lead into halftime before tacking on a goal during the final 40 minutes.

Tyler Vogt and Nolan Williams joined Dennis on the scoresheet for South Forsyth (10-1, 2-1). Dino Stavros recorded two assists, while Matthew Carrico helped on one of the goals.

Next up for the War Eagles will be a March 17 trip to No. 4 Denmark. Meanwhile, West Forsyth (2-6-1, 0-2) is slated to face its next three opponents — Chamblee, Forsyth Central and Peachtree Ridge — at home.

East Forsyth 6, North Hall 0

East Forsyth racked up four goals in the first half en route to a convincing 6-0 victory over North Hall Friday at home.



The Broncos bounced back from a 2-1 loss Tuesday at Chestatee to secure their fourth win in five tries.

Currently sitting sixth in the Region 8-4A standings, East Forsyth (7-3, 4-2) hosts its next three opponents in hopes of returning to one of the league's playoff slots.

Milton 2, Denmark 1 (Milton wins 6-5 in shootout)

A shootout heartbreaker ended Denmark's unbeaten start to the season Wednesday at home.

After playing 80 scoreless minutes, Milton scored in the first period of extra time. The hosts answered in the second half, following the script of their Region 6-7A opener against Lambert.

But unlike the contest with the Longhorns, the Danes fell in the penalty kick shoot out by a 6-5 margin.

Now 6-1-1 overall and 1-1 in the region, fourth-ranked Denmark will look to remain in the league title race when it faces No. 3 South Forsyth March 17 at home.

Gainesville 4, North Forsyth 2

For the second time this season, North Forsyth dropped a Region 8-6A match to rival Gainesville by a two-goal margin.

Following a 3-1 defeat Feb. 17 at home, the Raiders came up short in a 4-2 result Friday on the road.

Despite the loss, North Forsyth (6-6, 4-3) maintained a strong grip on the No. 3 spot in the region standings. The Raiders will look to inch closer to a postseason berth next week with home matches against Shiloh (March 14) and Jackson County (March 17).