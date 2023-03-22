Boys Soccer Roundup: War Eagles win in PK shootout; Danes, Bulldogs, Horns also triumph

On Tuesday, the North Forsyth Raiders boys soccer team traveled to face off against No. 1 Lanier.

While the Raiders battled hard and even led at halftime, they couldn’t keep up with the Longhorns' offensive firepower, falling 5-3.

Only 40 seconds into the match, Lanier was the first team to get on the board, with Alex Cobzaru speeding past two Raiders for a goal.

Beyond that, there wasn't much going on for both teams early, as their defenses made it hard to get off any shot attempts.

With just under four minutes left in the opening half, the Raiders finally tied the score from a corner kick that spun its way into the net. Soon after, Michael Montoya's shot allowed the Raiders to take a 2-1 lead into halftime.

North Forsyth (8-7, 6-4) did a good job limiting undefeated Lanier (13-0-1, 9-0) in the first half, as they came into the night averaging 3.6 goals a game.

In the opening minutes of the second half, the Longhorns nearly broke through with a corner kick, but the shot didn’t have enough power, allowing Raiders goalkeeper Adrian Droze to track it down.

The Longhorns came through again by putting the clamps on a Raider to force a bad pass. That led to another shot attempt from Cobzaru who powered in the equalizer.

The Longhorns were eager to fire off shots for the lead. After three close attempts, it was Aiden Timmon’s leg that put the Longhorns ahead.

However, the Raiders responded back with a goal of their own to tie the score at 3-apiece. In a clogged area, the ball found Fysher Bramblett, and without hesitation, he drilled the ball into the net.

At the 17:16 mark of the second half, Lanier's Aaron Ramos used his speed to break away from the North Forsyth defense. Once Ramos found breathing room, he shot the ball from 30 yards outs. Droze tried his best to dive in the air for the ball, but it wasn't enough, as the ball fell into the net for the lead.

After an unsuccessful free kick by the Raiders, the Longhorn rushed to the opposite end of the field and ruined the visitors' chance of making a comeback by notching another goal to end the game.

South Forsyth 3, Meadowcreek 2 (South wins 4-3 in shootout)

South Forsyth escaped Meadowcreek with a penalty shootout win Tuesday in Gwinnett County.

The third-ranked War Eagles and Mustangs scored once apiece in each half, sending the game to overtime tied at 2-all. Neither side scored in overtime, with South Forsyth eking out a 4-3 victory from the penalty spot.

South Forsyth (12-1) will turn its attention back to Region 6-7A where it will host Milton March 24 to end the league schedule. Depending on the result of that game and the West Forsyth-Lambert matchup, the War Eagles could finish anywhere between the Nos. 1 and 3 seeds in the region.

Lambert 3, Discovery 0

It wasn't a dominant performance like the Lambert girls put forth against Discovery, but the Longhorns still managed to earn a shutout against the Titans Tuesday at home.

Following the 10-0 result in the girls match, Lambert breezed to a 3-0 win in the non-region matchup.

Sanjay Jagadeesh opened the scoring for the Longhorns (11-1-1) with a volley into the top corner. Dylan Nadiak doubled the lead roughly 10 minutes before halftime from an assist by Max Degyansky.

In the waning moments of the second half, Mason Keith punctuated the victory with a solo effort.

Lambert — which is ranked first in Class 7A and third overall in the state — will aim to round out the Region 6-7A portion of its schedule with a March 24 home win over West Forsyth.

Denmark 2, North Cobb 0

Following a pair of gut-wrenching home losses, Denmark bounced back with a 2-0 victory over North Cobb Tuesday in Alpharetta.

On the heels of defeats against Milton (in a penalty shootout) and South Forsyth (1-0 on a late goal), the Danes will look to avoid falling out of the Region 6-7A playoff race completely.

If Denmark loses March 24 at Forsyth Central, then the result of the Danes' trip to West Forsyth would be irrelevant. If Denmark beats Forsyth Central (and West Forsyth upsets Lambert), then the Danes would need to defeat the Wolverines to earn the region's No. 4 seed.

Forsyth Central 2, Cherokee 0

Forsyth Central improved to .500 on the season with a 2-0 triumph against Cherokee Tuesday at home.

Now 6-6-1 overall, the Bulldogs host Denmark March 24 in Region 6-7A play with a Class 7A state playoff berth on the line.

Peachtree Ridge 3, West Forsyth 2 (OT)

West Forsyth fought tooth and nail only to drop an overtime heartbreaker Tuesday at seventh-ranked Peachtree Ridge.

The Wolverines managed to keep things even through regulation before falling 3-2 in overtime.

Turning its attention back to the extremely competitive Region 6-7A, West Forsyth (2-9-1) will look to play spoiler and keep its playoff hopes alive when traveling March 24 to No. 1 Lambert.

Johnson (Hall) 2, East Forsyth 0

East Forsyth went toe-to-toe with the No. 1 team in Class 4A and the second-ranked side in the state but ultimately fell to Johnson (Hall) by a 2-0 margin Tuesday at home.

With the loss, the Broncos (8-5, 5-4) will need plenty of help to get into the playoffs via tiebreaker. East Forsyth will close out the Region 8-4A portion of its schedule March 24 at Madison County.

Besides undefeated Johnson, three other teams in the region — East Hall, Chestatee and North Oconee — are ranked. The Broncos lost to all three teams by one goal, including an overtime setback against the Vikings and a penalty shootout defeat versus the Titans.