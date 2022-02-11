Braves’ World Champions Trophy Tour heading to Forsyth County

Atlanta Braves fans waited 26 years between World Series championships but, luckily, they won’t need to wait long to see the team’s Commissioner’s Trophy.
The Braves’ World Champions Trophy Tour will make a stop in Forsyth County at Academy Sports + Outdoors at 320 Peachtree Parkway in Cumming from 4-7 p.m., on Thursday, Feb. 24.
The trophy tour will begin on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at Colony Square in Midtown Atlanta and is planned to make 151 stops through the spring and summer, commemorating the team’s 151 years of baseball.
“We felt the tremendous support of Braves Country throughout the season and particularly in the Postseason, and we are taking this Championship on the road to fans across the Southeast so that they can share in the joy and celebration of this historic victory,” Atlanta Braves President and CEO Derek Schiller said in a news release.
Along with nearby stops like Alpharetta, Lawrenceville, Atlanta and Dahlonega, the tour will also take the trophy around Braves Country, including to Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama and the Carolinas, and at games for minor league teams in the Braves organization.
