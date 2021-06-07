Cauley inducted into GADA Hall of Fame; Phipps named AD of the Year

ATLANTA — Former Forsyth Central athletic director Jerry Cauley finally had to create some space in his trophy case after being presented with his Georgia Athletic Directors Association Hall of Fame jacket and trophy Saturday at the GADA banquet in Atlanta.
“It’s a great honor,” Cauley said. “After you’ve been retired for a while, it’s good to see some of the people I haven’t seen in a while.”
Cauley led Central’s softball team to a state championship in 1996, and during his last 10 years there, he served as the athletic director, playing a critical role in bringing sports such as volleyball, swim and dive, gymnastics and lacrosse into the fold.
In addition to his 16 years leading the softball team, Cauley spent his first nine years at Central coaching the girls basketball team and also coached golf. Cauley said he is most proud of his 10 years as athletic director, though, where he worked to create a culture that valued sportsmanship above all else [Central won three sportsmanship awards during his tenure].
“It was huge because you put a lot of time and effort into the job,” Cauley said. “The hours can be unbelievable. It’s actually ‘activities director,’ not athletic director. You’re in charge of all that stuff, but it’s worth it. When I got out of high school many years ago, I didn’t know what I wanted to do. I just knew it needed to be something to do with sports. I’ve always loved sports.”
In addition to Cauley’s hall of fame acceptance, current West Forsyth athletic director Brett Phipps was recognized as the top athletic director across all Class 7A schools, as well as Region 6-7A Athletic Director of the Year.
“It was a really fun day,” Phipps said. “I’ve done a lot of work with GADA over the years and they’re really good guys who take their job seriously. For them to honor me was a pretty sweet deal. I do recognize that we had a good year with a lot of success and I wouldn’t be able to be in consideration without our Wolverine athletes.”
Lambert won the Directors Cup, with West Forsyth right on its tail.
The Wolverines made the state playoffs in all but three sports throughout the 2020-2021 school year, good enough for third place in the Directors Cup.
The Longhorns won state championships in girls swim and dive, girls golf, boys soccer and esports.
“I’ve seen the county grow so much,” Cauley said. “The growth is amazing. It’s not just athletics, either. Look at our test scores nationally and compare them to people all over the nation. Watching all the sports that have been added and seeing schools around the county be awarded today emphasizes how great of a school system this is to be a part of.”