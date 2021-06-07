Cauley inducted into GADA Hall of Fame; Phipps named AD of the Year

ATLANTA — Former Forsyth Central athletic director Jerry Cauley finally had to create some space in his trophy case after being presented with his Georgia Athletic Directors Association Hall of Fame jacket and trophy Saturday at the GADA banquet in Atlanta.

“It’s a great honor,” Cauley said. “After you’ve been retired for a while, it’s good to see some of the people I haven’t seen in a while.”

Cauley led Central’s softball team to a state championship in 1996, and during his last 10 years there, he served as the athletic director, playing a critical role in bringing sports such as volleyball, swim and dive, gymnastics and lacrosse into the fold.

In addition to his 16 years leading the softball team, Cauley spent his first nine years at Central coaching the girls basketball team and also coached golf. Cauley said he is most proud of his 10 years as athletic director, though, where he worked to create a culture that valued sportsmanship above all else [Central won three sportsmanship awards during his tenure].