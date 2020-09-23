COLLEGE ROUNDUP: North alum James secures starting RG spot for Ole Miss

James, who graduated from North in 2019 and redshirted last year, will be part of an Ole Miss offense that ranked second in the SEC last year in rushing yards per game (251.3) and yards per carry (5.4). James will help pave the way for preseason All-SEC running back Jerrion Ealy, who carried the ball 104 times for 722 yards last year as a freshman.



James, 6-foot-5, 330 pounds, was a three-star offensive lineman coming out of North and chose the Rebels over schools such as Florida, Missouri and Nebraska, among several others.

Denmark senior Ze'Vian Capers high-steps into the end zone Oct. 4 during a 49-0 win against West Hall. Photo by Jay Rooney Capers earned praise from Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn and offensive coordinator Chad Morris this offseason, including earlier this month when Malzahn mentioned Capers as one of two receivers earning first-team reps during a scrimmage.

Auburn returns its top three receivers from last year and doesn't have an immediate need at the position, but Capers received rave reviews during camp and could see early playing time as a true freshman.

Capers, one of the top players in the state last season, caught 45 passes for 922 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior at Denmark.

Bresnahan, who graduated from West in 2018, replaces former All-SEC tight end Jared Pinkney, currently a member of the Atlanta Falcons' practice squad.

Bresnahan earned a pair of starts last year — against Florida and Tennessee — and appeared in 11 games, catching seven passes for 105 yards.

Fellow West alum Eli Huggins earned a spot as one of Kansas State's two starting defensive tackles, tallying three tackles and a sack in the Wildcats' season-opening loss to Arkansas State. In fact, Huggins and teammate Drew Wiley combined to become KSU's first defensive tackle duo to sack the opposing quarterback in the same game since 2017.

Huggins played in six games last year as a sophomore, logging five tackles and one tackle for loss. His younger brother, Jake Huggins, is a redshirt freshman full back for the Wildcats and also played at West.

South Forsyth alum Jalen Camp also saw a quick start to the 2020 season for Georgia Tech, catching five passes for 57 yards in the Yellow Jackets' win against Florida State, then grabbing two receptions for 27 yards last week against Central Florida.

Camp, a redshirt senior, appeared ready to break out last year in Geoff Collins' offense, but had season-ending surgery just four games into the year.

Camp leads the team in both receptions (7) and receiving yards (84) through two games this season.