Competition cheer: Coaches release All-Region 6-7A comp cheer team
All-Region 6-7A competition cheer
Region coaches released the All-Region 6-7A competition cheer team Friday, honoring the top 21 cheerleaders from the season.

South Forsyth captured the Class 7A state championship last month with 105 points at the state meet, which was 3 ½ points ahead of second-place Mill Creek. Forsyth Central finished as a state runner-up in the coed division, scoring 100.5 points behind state champion Northgate [105 points].

West Forsyth finished eighth in Class 7A [97.5] and Lambert finished 10th [95].

East Forsyth finished 10th at the Class 3A state meet in the Broncos’ inaugural season.

South’s win marks the War Eagles’ second straight state championship and the seventh straight time a Forsyth County team has won Georgia’s highest classification.

South also won in 2017-18, in addition to 2020-21. Lambert went back-to-back from 2018-20 and 2015-17 during that span, and the Longhorns also won two championships between 2012-14. South won six championships in seven years between 1996-2003.

All-Region 6-7 Competition Cheerleading Team

Carlina Appling, junior, Gainesville

Sammie Bailey, senior, Lambert

Courtney Boothe, junior, Denmark

Gracie Carroll, junior, Denmark

Peyton Davis, junior, North Forsyth

Sara Dougherty, senior, South Forsyth

Avery Fister, senior, West Forsyth

Emily Haskins, senior, Lambert

Marie Matthews, senior, Gainesville

Ellie Miltz, senior, Lambert

Sara Nale, senior, South Forsyth

Alexa Pearson, sophomore, North Forsyth

Mia Pilling, freshman, North Forsyth

Sammie Polaski, senior, South Forsyth

Camille Posner, junior, Forsyth Central

Alyssa Rivera, sophomore, Gainesville

Presley Schneider, junior, West Forsyth

Josh Schreiber, junior, Forsyth Central

Makayla Spriggs, sophomore, Forsyth Central

Caroline Thomas, freshman, Denmark

Baxley Woodruff, sophomore, West Forsyth