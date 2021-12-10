Competition cheer: Coaches release All-Region 6-7A comp cheer team

Region coaches released the All-Region 6-7A competition cheer team Friday, honoring the top 21 cheerleaders from the season.
South Forsyth captured the Class 7A state championship last month with 105 points at the state meet, which was 3 ½ points ahead of second-place Mill Creek. Forsyth Central finished as a state runner-up in the coed division, scoring 100.5 points behind state champion Northgate [105 points].
West Forsyth finished eighth in Class 7A [97.5] and Lambert finished 10th [95].
East Forsyth finished 10th at the Class 3A state meet in the Broncos’ inaugural season.
South’s win marks the War Eagles’ second straight state championship and the seventh straight time a Forsyth County team has won Georgia’s highest classification.
South also won in 2017-18, in addition to 2020-21. Lambert went back-to-back from 2018-20 and 2015-17 during that span, and the Longhorns also won two championships between 2012-14. South won six championships in seven years between 1996-2003.
All-Region 6-7 Competition Cheerleading Team
Carlina Appling, junior, Gainesville
Sammie Bailey, senior, Lambert
Courtney Boothe, junior, Denmark
Gracie Carroll, junior, Denmark
Peyton Davis, junior, North Forsyth
Sara Dougherty, senior, South Forsyth
Avery Fister, senior, West Forsyth
Emily Haskins, senior, Lambert
Marie Matthews, senior, Gainesville
Ellie Miltz, senior, Lambert
Sara Nale, senior, South Forsyth
Alexa Pearson, sophomore, North Forsyth
Mia Pilling, freshman, North Forsyth
Sammie Polaski, senior, South Forsyth
Camille Posner, junior, Forsyth Central
Alyssa Rivera, sophomore, Gainesville
Presley Schneider, junior, West Forsyth
Josh Schreiber, junior, Forsyth Central
Makayla Spriggs, sophomore, Forsyth Central
Caroline Thomas, freshman, Denmark
Baxley Woodruff, sophomore, West Forsyth