Competition Cheer: Region 6-7A honorees named
The Region 6-7A competition cheer team was announced Thursday with four honorees selected from each program, including a total of 16 Forsyth County athletes.

Class 7A state champion Lambert's quartet of honorees were all underclassmen. Meanwhile, Forsyth Central and Milton — which placed ninth and third, respectively, in the co-ed division — each saw four seniors tabbed for all-region recognition.

South Forsyth, fifth-place finish in 7A, landed one all-region selection from each grade level. Denmark, which finished just behind the War Eagles at state, saw its selections split evenly between its junior and senior classes.

Below is an alphabetical list of the all-region selection as voted on by the league's coaches:

All-Region 6-7A Competition Cheer Team

Allison Barnett (12), Forsyth Central HS

Anna Beatty (12), Milton HS

Bella Bennett (12), South Forsyth HS

Britton Bennett (9), South Forsyth HS

Sara Boleware (11), South Forsyth HS

Dylan Dannelly (11), Lambert HS

Alex Gregory (10), Lambert HS

Avery Harden (11), Denmark HS

Shea Lausier (12), Milton HS

Addy Lojek (12), Milton HS

Kylie Martin (12), Denmark HS

Avery Mauldin (11), Denmark HS

Sydney Owens (12), Forsyth Central HS

Camille Poser (12), Forsyth Central HS

Bella Robinson (12), Denmark HS

Sophie Santander (11), Lambert HS

Josh Schreiber (12), Forsyth Central HS

Jessica Sheinkopf (12), Milton HS

Rylie Shull (10), South Forsyth HS

Rylee Tompkins (11), Lambert HS