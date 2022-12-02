Competition Cheer: Region 6-7A honorees named

The Region 6-7A competition cheer team was announced Thursday with four honorees selected from each program, including a total of 16 Forsyth County athletes.
Class 7A state champion Lambert's quartet of honorees were all underclassmen. Meanwhile, Forsyth Central and Milton — which placed ninth and third, respectively, in the co-ed division — each saw four seniors tabbed for all-region recognition.
South Forsyth, fifth-place finish in 7A, landed one all-region selection from each grade level. Denmark, which finished just behind the War Eagles at state, saw its selections split evenly between its junior and senior classes.
Below is an alphabetical list of the all-region selection as voted on by the league's coaches:
All-Region 6-7A Competition Cheer Team
Allison Barnett (12), Forsyth Central HS
Anna Beatty (12), Milton HS
Bella Bennett (12), South Forsyth HS
Britton Bennett (9), South Forsyth HS
Sara Boleware (11), South Forsyth HS
Dylan Dannelly (11), Lambert HS
Alex Gregory (10), Lambert HS
Avery Harden (11), Denmark HS
Shea Lausier (12), Milton HS
Addy Lojek (12), Milton HS
Kylie Martin (12), Denmark HS
Avery Mauldin (11), Denmark HS
Sydney Owens (12), Forsyth Central HS
Camille Poser (12), Forsyth Central HS
Bella Robinson (12), Denmark HS
Sophie Santander (11), Lambert HS
Josh Schreiber (12), Forsyth Central HS
Jessica Sheinkopf (12), Milton HS
Rylie Shull (10), South Forsyth HS
Rylee Tompkins (11), Lambert HS