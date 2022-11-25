Cross Country: 2022 All-County Teams

BOYS

RUNNER OF THE YEAR

Alex Arrambide, East Forsyth

Atlanta Track Club all-metro first-team selection won Region 8-4A meet (15:56) and won Class 4A state meet (16:03).

ALL-COUNTY TEAM

Ben Bergey, South Forsyth

Finished sixth at Region 6-7A meet (15:55). Did not compete in Class 7A state meet.

Ethan Bridge, Denmark

Finished seventh at Region 6-7A meet (16:02). Did not compete in 7A state meet.

Brock Casey, North Forsyth

Finished second at Region 8-6A meet (16:25) and 35th at Class 6A state meet (17:49).

Parker Chase, West Forsyth

Finished 10th at Region 6-7A meet (16:20) and 14th at 7A state meet (17:20).

Diego Fernandes, West Forsyth

Atlanta Track Club all-metro third-team selection finished third at region meet (15:47) and fifth at state meet (16:49).

Jackson Hogsed, Lambert

Atlanta Track Club all-metro third-team selection finished eighth at Region 6-7A meet (16:14) and seventh at 7A state meet (16:52).

Kushan Patel, Lambert

Finished second at region meet (15:39) and 15th at state meet (17:20).

Aidan Portelli, West Forsyth

Finished 12th at region meet (16:27) and 32nd at state meet (17:46).

Cole Schmoyer, West Forsyth

Finished fifth at region meet (15:54) and 22nd at state meet (17:32).

Ben Sydell, Denmark

Finished fourth at region meet (15:51) and eighth at state meet (16:53).

Ben Winn, South Forsyth

Finished ninth at region meet (16:16) and 39th at state meet (17:51).

Adam Zorko, South Forsyth

Finished 11th at region meet (16:26) and 45th at state meet (17:56).

HONORABLE MENTION

Thomas Durand, North Forsyth; William Knight, East Forsyth; Patrick Lawson, Lambert; Hayden Nicholason, Lambert; Jacob Tarkington, Fideles Christian; Ian Vinson, North Forsyth; Stone Watson, Lambert.

GIRLS

RUNNER OF THE YEAR

Carmel Yonas, South Forsyth

Atlanta Track Club all-metro first-team selection won Region 6-7A meet (17:54) and finished third at Class 7A state meet (19:24).

ALL-COUNTY TEAM

Kenley Adams, Lambert

Finished seventh at Region 6-7A meet (19:25) and 30th at 7A state meet (21:02).

Bella Cammarota, Lambert

Atlanta Track Club all-metro second-team selection finished third at region meet (18:46) and fourth at state meet (19:28).

Calli Crawford, West Forsyth

Finished 11th at Region 6-7A meet (20:01) and 52nd at 7A state meet (21:49).

Lily Flood, West Forsyth

Finished ninth at region meet (19:50). Did not compete in state meet.

Isabelle Gaharan, Lambert

Atlanta Track Club all-metro third-team selection finished second at region meet (18:29) and 10th at state meet (20:03).

Molly Hanlon, South Forsyth

Finished 12th at region meet (20:05) and 46th at state meet (21:31).

Tess Krogman, West Forsyth

Finished 10th at region meet (19:57) and 39th at state meet (21:22).

Morgan Grace Sheffield, Denmark

Finished fifth at Region 6-7A meet (19:04) and 14th at 7A state meet (20:14).

Caroline Turner, South Forsyth

Finished 16th at region meet (20:29) and 61st at state meet (22:07).

Isabel Yonas, South Forsyth

Finished sixth at region meet (19:05) and 11th at state meet (20:09).

HONORABLE MENTION

Katherine Bottoms, West Forsyth; Sarah-Corrine Collins, Forsyth Central; Olivia Edge Denmark; Paige Harden, South Forsyth; Sophie Kyle, West Forsyth.