Cross country: Forsyth County lands 6 runners on All-Metro teams
ATL Track Club
Forsyth County landed six cross country runners on the Powerade All-Metro team. From left, West Forsyth's Trent Bell, South Forsyth's Nate Verska, Denmark's Ethan Ashley, South Forsyth's Isabel Yonas, South Forsyth's Carmel Yonas, East Forsyth's Alex Arrambide.

The Atlanta Track Club recognized six Forsyth County runners Tuesday following last weekend's state championships in Carrollton. 

Denmark senior Ethan Ashley won the Class 7A race with a time of 15:45 and is one of four runners named to the All-Metro boys team, joining East Forsyth's Alex Arrambide, South Forsyth's Nate Verska and West Forsyth's Trent Bell. Arrambide finished as the Class 3A runner-up, while Verska finished fifth and Bell finished sixth. 

South Forsyth also placed two runners on the girls team, headlined by Class 7A runner-up Carmel Yonas and sixth-place finisher Isabel Yonas.

The Powerade All-Metro cross country banquet will be Nov. 17 at the Stave Room in midtown Atlanta, where the Atlanta Track Club will name a boys runner of the year and a girls runner of the year.

Local coaches and an online poll will determine the top runner. Click here to vote in the poll.