Cross country: Forsyth County lands 6 runners on All-Metro teams

The Atlanta Track Club recognized six Forsyth County runners Tuesday following last weekend's state championships in Carrollton.
Denmark senior Ethan Ashley won the Class 7A race with a time of 15:45 and is one of four runners named to the All-Metro boys team, joining East Forsyth's Alex Arrambide, South Forsyth's Nate Verska and West Forsyth's Trent Bell. Arrambide finished as the Class 3A runner-up, while Verska finished fifth and Bell finished sixth.
South Forsyth also placed two runners on the girls team, headlined by Class 7A runner-up Carmel Yonas and sixth-place finisher Isabel Yonas.
The Powerade All-Metro cross country banquet will be Nov. 17 at the Stave Room in midtown Atlanta, where the Atlanta Track Club will name a boys runner of the year and a girls runner of the year.
Local coaches and an online poll will determine the top runner. Click here to vote in the poll.