Cross Country: Great Strides teams repeat as middle school state champions

The Great Strides boys and girls cross country teams repeated as club champions in their respective divisions during the Georgia Middle School State Cross Country Championships Oct. 15 in Cochran.
The youth running club, based out of Forsyth County, sent teams comprised mainly of future Lambert, South Forsyth and North Forsyth students.
The boys team placed six in the top 15 en route to the title, which they earned with just 28 total points.
Vincent Pifer placed second with a time of 11:02.99. Eli Brown placed seventh in 11:59.83. Collin Hardy placed ninth in 12:03.35. Luke Jordan placed 12th in 12:10.12, and the scoring was rounded out with Arian Sharma placing 13th with a time of 12:27.04.
The girls placed five in the top 16, using its depth to place just ahead of Edge running club by a 56-68 margin.
Violet Loughman placed sixth at 13:15.69; Audrey Cadeau placed 12th at 13:53.04; and Caroline Townsend placed 13th at 13:55:46. Grace Harden followed right behind with a time of 14:04.27, and then the last scorer was Sofie Harden at 14:10.67.