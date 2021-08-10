Cross Country: Multi-sport standouts Betsy, Becca Wade set for next challenge at East

Becca and Betsy bring an impressive athletic resume to East Forsyth after just one year at Forsyth Central.



The two combined to collect seven varsity letters in their freshman year, with Becca making the state meet for Central’s cross country team and Betsy tying the school’s pole vaulting record.

Staying so busy throughout the school year means the sisters can go days without even seeing one another.

Betsy said she found it easier to play different sports than Becca, rather than battling or comparing themselves to one another, so their practice schedules never mesh together. Though the two prefer to play different sports, they will run together in the Broncos’ inaugural cross country season.

Becca only started running cross country to stay “in game shape” for soccer season, but now she will bring along her sister in their sophomore season.

“With all these new coaches and new teams at East, it will be really easy to have more of a say in what you’re doing,” Becca Wade said. “With such a new program, you can start traditions and start moving things with the team together, and I feel like since its beginning, you can write your own story.”

The two ran together in the 4x400 meter relay for the Central track team last year and know how to work well with one another.

Additionally, Alex Arrambide won the 1600 and 3200 meter race at the area tournament last season for North Forsyth. He will also join the Broncos’ cross country team with more varsity cross country experience than any other East fall sport.

“Being a new school, this will be a growing season for us,” East head cross county coach Amber Beck said. “We have some very dedicated athletes that have run all summer, and are pushing themselves, and getting better. I am excited about the season and looking forward to watching the kids compete and grow individually and as a team.”

As the cross country season moves closer and closer, the Wade twins are eager to get their spikes out and begin all-new memories as Broncos.

“I feel like we’ll get to become friends all over again running with each other,” Betsy Wade said. “I’m excited and looking forward to it.”