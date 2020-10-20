Cross Country: Riverwatch's Hogsed captures middle school state title

Riverwatch eighth-grader Jackson Hogsed captured the Georgia middle school individual state championship on Saturday, finishing with a 2-mile time of 11:17.

“It has been a pleasure coaching Jackson for the past three years,” Riverwatch coach Christy McGinley said. “His goal in sixth grade was to win first place at state, and he achieved this goal on Saturday. As his coach and teacher, I could not ask for a better example of a committed and hardworking student athlete. He continually blows us away with his passion, and I know he will continue to achieve his goals in high school and beyond.”

Hogsed shaved nearly a half minute off last year’s time, which saw him finish fifth as a seventh-grader.

Overall, Riverwatch’s boys team finished sixth, while the girls placed ninth.

“Jackson is one of the most determined and hardworking athletes I have ever coached,” Riverwatch coach Amber Steele said. “Once he sets a goal, there is very little that will get in his way or stop him from being as successful as possible. Jackson is a leader on and off the course and is extremely respectful and positive to all. He definitely deserves being the state champ because he has worked and trained to his fullest. I cannot wait to watch him as he continues to grow as an athlete!”